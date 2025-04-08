Are Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly Looking to Reconcile After Birth of First Daughter? Here's What We Know

Megan Fox is thinking twice about her relationship with MGK after the birth of her baby daughter. Fox is reportedly in a good place almost two weeks after having her baby with her former flame, Machine Gun Kelly.

The actress is said to be renewed and refreshed, and she is again embracing motherhood, which leads her to question her present relationship with the rapper.

As reported to US Weekly by sources close to Fox, she has completely embraced this new parenting phase. Friends have seen a noticeable shift in her mood, calling her "glowing" and happier than she has been in years.

Fox, 38, is already the mother of three sons she shared with ex-husband Brian Austin Green and is loving being back in early motherhood with the new baby. Sources claim that MGK's demeanor has also changed, with a marked difference in his presence and vibe since the arrival of their daughter.

The source said, "Megan has really leaned into motherhood again. She loved when her kids were little and has missed that phase. She feels renewed and refreshed."

MGK, Colson Baker by birth, is said to be more present for Fox and their baby. The source says his commitment is causing Fox to rethink the prospect of an eventual future together, even if they are not back together.

"The baby is already wrapped around his finger," the source said, adding, "Megan has noticed his energy is different, the look in his eyes is different, and his aura has changed. She feels the baby is exactly what he needed, and she is hoping it sticks."

The pair had their daughter in March, with the news of the birth shared on Instagram by MGK, introducing her as their "celestial seed." Later, he made it clear that wasn't the name, and Fox would share the name when it was time.

Though their past had its share of ups and downs, including a shattered engagement that Megan Fox confirmed in March 2024, they are now temporarily living together to give attention to their newborn. They reportedly have no co-parenting plan as of yet because they prefer to enjoy this initial bonding period.

