Why Is Meghan Markle Apologizing to Customers of Her Latest Brand? Complaints Pour In While Orders Get Canceled, DEETS

Meghan Markle's lifestyle brand, As Ever, has come under criticism after early buyers shared negative reviews of her debut product, a USD 12 jar of raspberry jam. While the small-batch item sold out in less than an hour, some customers were disappointed, calling the jam "runny" and questioning its quality.

One source told the Daily Mail that the jam's consistency was more like a sauce. "If we hadn't known better, we'd have thought it melted during its expedited journey to us," said Jane Herz.

"When we stuck our spoon into Meghan's raspberry spread, its consistency dripped off the silverware like a sauce." Another customer echoed this on X, writing, "Small, expensive, runny texture and not that special. I think I will stick with my regular jam."

Some even went as far as to call it a scam, with one user saying the jam "looked like a jar of high fructose, corn syrup, and food coloring" instead of the homemade version Markle showcased on her Netflix series With Love, Meghan.

Amid the backlash, a viral photo circulated online appearing to show a hair inside one of the jars. The customer opened the product and posted the image, drawing criticism and raising concerns about As Ever's fulfillment and shipping process.

Many fans were quick to question how the product was handled and shipped, especially given the items' high price point and limited availability.

The controversy didn't stop with the jam. As Ever's USD 28 limited-edition wildflower honey with honeycomb also caused confusion. While it sold out within minutes, some customers who had added it to their carts received notifications saying the item was no longer available by the time they checked out as per RadarOnline.

This led to further frustration, and the As Ever team issued an apology. In an email to affected customers, they wrote, "The excitement created a volume of traffic on the site that even we couldn't have anticipated. The orders were happening so quickly that the backend of the site didn't have a chance to keep up."

Meghan Markle addressed the issues in a personal note, which was included in the apology email. She thanked customers for their support and described the launch week as a whirlwind. Markle expressed her regret over the order problems, stating that they could not fulfill some purchases of the Limited-Edition Honey due to overselling.

She assured customers the team had worked hard and felt just as disappointed about the situation. Markle also promised that affected customers would receive a gift from her during the brand's next limited-edition release without needing to place an order.

