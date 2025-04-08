Chadwick Boseman's Death Hit Michael B Jordan the 'Hardest', Reveals Black Panther Director Ryan Coogler; 'Out of All...'

Trigger Warning: This article contains mention of death.

Ryan Coogler directed a blockbuster outing for Marvel Studios that starred, Chadwick Boseman and Michael B. Jordan. While the director is now coming forth with a mindblowing outing with the Creed star, Chadwick Boseman is dearly missed by both Jordan and Coogler.

It was almost two years after Ryan Coogler gave the world Black Panther, that Chadwick Boseman died of colon cancer in August 2020.

Meanwhile, recently making an appearance on The Breakfast Club, Coogler recalled good old memories and how the 21 Bridges star was helpful in many ways.

"Out of all of my actors, Chad's death actually hit Mike (Jordan) the hardest," Ryan Coogler mentioned during the Monday, April 7, appearance.

Calling Chadwick Boseman a “fully baked man from the South," Coogler went on to talk about how Boseman was an old-school man having a father of the same culture and an actor who was born in South Carolina.

“Compared to that dude when we worked together bro, me and Mike was kids," the filmmaker said of the late actor and Michael B. Jordan.

Ryan Coogler then added that Boseman even changed his and Jordan’s life in many ways. Calling him a teacher, who taught lessons through examples, “he gave me and Michael was patience," Coogler maintained.

Further talking on the show, Ryan Coogler mentioned that Chadwick Boseman moved at a very old-school pace. The actor took time of his own and was early on set.

“Mike will tell you this, I told him man, I said, 'Hey bro, what would Chad do in this role? If he had this role what would he do?' 'Cause Chad never broke action," Coogler mentioned of the actor from Captain America: Civil War.

Ryan Coogler and Michael B. Jordan are teaming up again for a thrilling movie, Sinners. The movie will be released in theaters on April 18.

