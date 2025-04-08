Hrithik Roshan reveals ‘toughest’ director he has worked with; can you guess?

Hrithik Roshan has worked with various acclaimed filmmakers throughout his career. He is even set to direct himself in the superhero movie Krrish 4. Amid the excitement of his directorial debut, Hrithik revealed the ‘toughest’ director he has worked with. Can you guess? His answer was Sanjay Leela Bhansali.

Hrithik Roshan has been attending the Rangotsav event in the United States over the past few days. During his appearance in Houston on April 6, 2025, he was asked to name the ‘toughest director’ that he has collaborated with. In response, the actor said, “I have to say Mr. Sanjay Leela Bhansali.” Hrithik added, “He doesn’t let go. He keeps the search on no matter what, and it was amazing to work with him.”

Sanjay Leela Bhansali directed Hrithik Roshan in the romantic drama Guzaarish. The film was released in 2010. It starred Aishwarya Rai Bachchan as the female lead.

Watch the video of Hrithik Roshan talking about Sanjay Leela Bhansali here!

Earlier, during the event in Atlanta, Hrithik Roshan talked about going behind the camera for Krrish 4. He stated, “I can’t tell you how nervous I am.” He mentioned that he needed all the encouragement he could possibly get.

In March, Rakesh Roshan officially passed on the baton to his son. He announced his son as the director of Krrish 4 with a heartwarming note on Instagram. The message read, “Duggu 25yrs back I launched you as an actor, and today again after 25 years you are being launched as a director by two filmmakers Aditya Chopra & myself to take forward our most ambitious film #Krrish4.”

Meanwhile, Hrithik Roshan will next be seen in the action thriller War 2. This sequel to the 2019 film War is the next installment in the YRF Spy Universe. Jr. NTR and Kiara Advani will also play pivotal roles in the Ayan Mukerji directorial. Talking about the film in the US, Hrithik promised that it will be ‘bigger and better’ than the first part. Mark your calendars for the release of War 2 on August 14, 2025.

