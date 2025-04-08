Elisabeth Moss Reacts to Fan Frenzy Over The Handmaid's Tale Crew’s Underwear Request: 'I Need Him to...'

Elisabeth Moss cleared the air on the viral story about a Handmaid's Tale crew member who allegedly asked to take her on-set underwear home. She said that the story wasn't as unusual as it seemed at first, however, she could predict which crew member asked for it.

The crew member approached Moss, she said, and explained that the tale had been misinterpreted. Moss told People about the crew member's identity, "I think it's so funny. Also, I know who it is, but I need him to [reveal himself]."

She said it wasn't a direct request for her property, which alleviated worries and allowed her to laugh the experience off.

The experience initially made headlines after Moss described how cast and crew members were asked to take props and costume elements home as shooting concluded on the last season.

She had inquired about taking several items, such as the custom-made underwear that her character, Offred, wore throughout the series. But Moss subsequently found out that another person had asked for the underwear.

"He told me, and it wasn't exactly what we thought it was. It's not bad. It's not as bad as we thought it was. He didn't specifically ask for my underwear, which is good. So we're good guys," Moss added.

During an interview with Jimmy Kimmel on his late-night talk show, eyebrows were raised at the revelation that one of the staff had asked for Offred's underwear. At that time, Moss did not want to know who it was because she continued to work in close proximity to the team.

"There was one thing I wanted, which was Offred’s underwear on set that I wore. That was specially designed. And someone told me that someone already asked for it," she said at that time.

Moss later assured that it was not an inappropriate or creepy experience. She laughed at the misunderstanding and stated she was waiting for the individual to come forward publicly and explain. Even with the strange tale, Moss maintained the lighthearted atmosphere and reiterated that it was not harmful.

The last season of The Handmaid's Tale arrives on Hulu on April 8, as the much-buzzed series comes to its conclusion.

