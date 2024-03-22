Why did Cops Return to Selling Sunset Star Christine Quinn’s House After Her Husband Was Released ?

Page Six confirmed that Christian Richard, the husband of Christine Quinn, was arrested by police again on Wednesday after being freed from detention following his arrest for domestic abuse. According to his prison record, he was detained on a misdemeanor charge for going back to his and the former Netflix star’s house while a restraining order was in effect.

Christian Richard arrested for a second time

He was freed on bond on Thursday morning, and his court date has been scheduled for April 11. A police SUV drove up outside the former Selling Sunset star’s fence, according to photos acquired by Page Six. A little later, a policeman got out of the car and started walking up the private road. TMZ first broke the news of his second arrest.

This week, Page Six said that Richard was taken into custody on Tuesday afternoon while wearing only his bathrobe and no shoes following a domestic altercation. The public information officer stated, “The suspect threw a bag containing a glass bottle at the victim, missing the victim but hitting the victim’s child, causing injury. Paramedics examined the child; however, no hospitalization was necessary.”

Quinn, 35, brought the victim, identified to be her 2-year-old son, to the hospital, according to a different source. The informant revealed, “Christine left the house and rode in the ambulance with her son.” According to prison records, Richard, 45, whose legal last name is Dumontet, was freed on a $30,000 bond on Wednesday.

The date of his court appearance is set for April 10, 2024. The drama didn’t end that day when cops descended on the couple’s home to carry out a “building search,” which is meant to ascertain whether an ongoing threat was present. Christine Quinn’s husband was arrested for a second time this week. This is after cops say he showed up at their home even though he was ordered to stay away. He was reportedly dragged away by police and lodged in jail, where he was charged with violating an emergency protection order. There is at least one police cruiser at Christine’s house in pictures of the officers who were there last night, but there aren’t any of Christian.

According to reports, the police usually search when someone calls to ensure the location is secure. Page Six has an exclusive source that claims Quinn did not make the call. Quinn and her son Christian Georges are reportedly at a different “safe location.” After the search, the police concluded that Quinn’s home had “no issue.” Neither Richard nor Quinn have addressed the alleged incident.

Richard and Quinn’s relationship

Much of the reality star’s romance with Richard, including their opulent wedding, was chronicled on the show before she left the popular real estate series in 2022. Quinn and Richard started their own real estate business, Real Open, which accepts Bitcoin transactions after she left Selling Sunset.

Quinn remembered this to Bustle in May 2020. “He is also looking for a house,” my friend said. And I was like, “double bonus,” Quinn said. “I got to know him over a delicious steak meal, and we clicked immediately away. He fulfills every desire I have ever had. He’s the opposite of me in every way because I love to put myself out there,” she continued at the time. “I enjoy looking amazing. He isn’t concerned with appearance or getting dressed up. Nothing about any of that matters to him. His priorities are business and travel. which also matters to me.”

The couple had a brief romance before getting married in December 2019. Through a mutual friend, the former Selling Sunset star and Richard eventually started dating. Quinn and Richard welcomed their child into the world two years after their wedding. Quinn shocked Netflix users when she revealed she was leaving Selling Sunset and the Oppenheim Group real estate company.

In May 2022, Quinn told Us in an exclusive interview, “It was my decision to leave. I had been working at this company for a year and a half with my husband. I adore the program. I think the show is the best, and everyone knows it. However, because I no longer work for the Oppenheim Group, we will just need to get inventive. Is it a war between the brokerages?”

