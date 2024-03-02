Did Mary Fitzgerald Bonnet and Jason Oppenheim Share Custody Of Their Late Dog Niko?

The former couple revealed on Thursday that Niko, their senior dog, passed away at the age of 18. After their breakup, the two shared custody of their two dogs, Niko and Zelda, and had previously dated. The well-known realtors wrote a touching ode to their dog on Instagram, including several pictures of Niko, 46-year-old Oppenheim, and 43-year-old Fitzgerald Bonnet taken over the years.

In an Instagram story, Jason opened up about their breakup and told us that the split happened because the two couldn’t handle the long distance. He said, “While we still love and care about each other very much, the distance between us has proven to be too great a challenge to overcome.”

A tribute to Niko

The former couple started paying tribute to Niko by talking about how, throughout the previous 18 years, Niko had “filled their world with immeasurable happiness” and made them “smile and laugh.” “You held us when we cried and helped mend our broken hearts with your unwavering love and loyalty.”

The Instagram carousel featured images of Niko taken over the years, some of which showed the dog with his owners when he was a puppy. The tribute post featured old pictures of Niko and pictures of Oppenheim and Fitzgerald Bonnet posing for official pictures with Niko, Zelda, their other dog, and Thor, the dog Fitzgerald Bonnet owns with her husband, Romain Bonnet. A photo of Fitzgerald Bonnet and Bonnet with the three dogs was also uploaded to the post. Fitzgerald Bonnet and Oppenheim also included a picture of themselves with matching Niko tattoos on their forearms and honoring their dog in the post. A tiny paw print was also inserted in the tattoo by Oppenheim.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Selling Sunset: Season 7 Episode 10 Pack it up, Pack it in recap

The couple looks back at memories with Niko

The post described the “valuable lessons” Niko imparted to the ex-couple, their friends, and relatives. The caption said, “You showed us what true loyalty and devotion look like, taught us a higher level of patience and selflessness, and opened our eyes to depths we had no idea love could reach. You fought bravely to hang on for us, refusing to give in, even at the very end when your body and mind were failing, and you were beyond tired.”

The two acknowledged how hard it was to say goodbye to Niko, but they also noted that it was now their “turn to be strong and selfless” for him. “The only compassionate thing we could do was tear our hearts out so we could help you to avoid suffering. It was the hardest thing we have ever done. If love could have saved you, you would have lived forever. We miss you so much already, but you’re at peace now. The caption went on, “We know you are still among us, only in a different form. Nothing can express the love and joy that fill our hearts, where you will always remain,” the TV celebs claimed, adding that they “struggle to find the words to describe” their feelings for him.

Advertisement

“You have irrevocably changed our lives. Until we get to where you are, you will always and forever be our baby boy, and you have our undying love.” Finally, Oppenheim and Fitzgerald Bonnet remarked, “Our bubby, our baby boy, Niko.”



See the full post below.