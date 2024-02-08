Why Did Jason Bateman’s Father-In-Law Dance For Him During Wedding? Actor REVEALS Hilarious Anecdote

Jason Bateman is not much of a groove-and-move type. Fans would be surprised to know that their jolly, happy-to-go man even stays away from dancing or breaking a leg at his own parties. Did the Game Night actor bail out of dancing at his own wedding? Did his father-in-law intervene? Find out as the actor recalls two decades-old memories.

Jason Bateman doesn’t like dancing?

ALSO READ: ‘Summertime photo dump’: Jennifer Aniston gives a peek into her vacation with Jimmy Kimmel and Jason Bateman

The Change-up actor recently appeared on the premiere episode of his father-in-law Paul’s podcast becoming the centre of attention. Paul Anka started his new podcast Our Way with Paul Anka and Skip Bronson whose first episode will premiere on February 7, 2024. The first episode features a heartwarming and fun-filled conversation between Anka and his son-in-law Bateman. The two men, who are from different generations, fondly recalled the big fat wedding day of Bateman sharing some hilarious anecdotes. Bateman got married to Amanda in Malibu in 2001 after dating for three years. Interestingly, on his wedding day, the Ozark actor surprised the guests when he showed his lack of interest in dance.

Advertisement

What happened at Bateman and Amanda’s wedding?

The first dance post-marriage is always special when the newlywed couple dances with each other celebrating togetherness. It also brings all the other guests to the floor. While appearing on his father-in-law’s podcast Bateman confessed how he did not dance with his wife on their marriage day and Paul had to take over. Bateman revealed this when speaking to Paul as he shared, “Do you remember I didn't even dance with Amanda at my wedding?”

The Horrible Bosses actor also added, “That's how much I don't like dancing. I didn't even dance at my own wedding. You took your dance and my dance.” Paul confirmed the same. Paul Anka had earlier spoken about his son-in-law candidly during a chat with ET Canada in 2011 calling him “a very smart boy, a wonderful guy for my daughter.” This came about nearly one decade after the couple was married. The actor shares an amazing friendship with his wife that makes him feel that it is his best-running relationship. Despite not being much of a dancer, both Paul and his daughter Amanda absolutely adore Jason Bateman, the renowned actor.

Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

ALSO READ: Is Justine Bateman related to Ozark star Jason Bateman? Here's everything you need to know