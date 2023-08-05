Why did Oppenheimer actor Rami Malek and Lucy Boynton spilt after 5 years together? Here's what happened

Rami Malek and Lucy Boynton met on the set of Bohemian Rhapsody and safe to say it was love at first sight for the couple. While Malek portrayed the role of the legendary Freddi Mercury, Boynton took on the role of Mary Austin, his girlfriend. The duo were head over hills for each other once upon a time, but recently the news broke that the two have gone their separate ways for good. Here's what the sources had to say.

Why did Rami Malek and Lucy Boynton break up?

Malek and Boynton were in a 5-year long relationship since 2018. According to a source that talked to The Sun, the couple decided to part ways earlier this year as they gradually grew distant from each other. The last time the two were seen together was in February of 2023. He said, "Rami and Lucy split earlier this year without much fanfare. They were together for a long time but had grown apart." As per the reports, the former couple is now, "moving on with their lives and are busy with work."

Following the breakup, there have been rumors the actor has sought emotional support from friends, and one of those friends is reportedly The Crown's Emma Corrin. They were recently seen together at a Bruce Springsteen concert in Hyde Park in July, and according to the insider, they had a great time. The 41-year-old seems to be enjoying life and making the most of it. The Love Story actress on the other hand is also making the most of her single life, as she was recently spotted attending Wimbeldon alone.

Rami Malek and Lucy Boynton's romance

The couple were deeply in love and openly expressed their love and support for one another. During the actor's Oscar acceptance speech for Best Actor in Bohemian Rhapsody, he dedicated some heartfelt words to Lucy Boynton, stating, "Lucy Boynton, you are the heart of this film, you are beyond immensely talented, you have captured my heart," while the 29-year old watched with adoration from the audience.

Meanwhile, Malek's career seems to be on an upward trajectory. He recently portrayed the role of David Hill, a nuclear physicist involved in creating the atomic bomb during World War Two, in the superhit Christopher Nolan Directoral, Oppenheimer.

