EXCLUSIVE: Adil Hussain on Life of Pi & The Illegal co star Suraj; To work with Bohemian Rhapsody makers next

Adil Hussain played Suraj Sharma’s father in Life of Pi, and he plays his father once again in The Illegal as well.

After working together in Ang Lee’s highly celebrated film, Life of Pi, Suraj Sharma and Adil Hussain reunited for Danish Renzu’s movie, The Illegal, that recently released on Amazon Prime Video. In an exclusive conversation with Pinkvilla, Adil informed that Suraj and he are extremely close. Hussain played his father in both the films. Prod Adil on the difference between his two characters in Life of Pi and The Illegal and he says, “Well, all father’s are different but certain fundamentals things are pretty similar that you feel for your offspring, and if you are close to your children then you feel this trauma of separation. However, in Life of Pi, it wasn’t a traumatising relationship.”

Adil further adds, “He was pretty liberal and allowed his son to practise different religions. In The Illegal he allows his son to go (abroad), but failed as a father for not being able to afford the finances for his education. That aspect is extremely different and painful.” Hussain informs that he too has trained Suraj while they were filming for Life of Pi in Taiwan. “He is a wonderful human being and a sensitive person. Too sensitive for his good sometimes, and very vulnerable, honest, idealistic and has a vision about life. That’s why he is a great actor and is going places,” says Hussain.

I cannot name the project but I am working with two producers, the producers of Bohemian Rhapsody, which we are starting in October Adil Hussain

They had recently met in New York. “I was there and for three four hours we were talking about life and philosophy. He doesn’t take his fame or name at all seriously, which is the best part about him I think. He is down to earth which is one of the greatest qualities any practitioner of art can have,” says Adil.

Adil has featured in many international films in the past. Ask him about what’s next on that front and he responds, “I cannot name the project but I am working with two producers, the producers of Bohemian Rhapsody, which we are starting in October.”

