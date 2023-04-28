Why did Sophia Culpo and Braxton Berrios break up? Model opens up about facing 'betrayal' from NFL star

Sophia Culpo has spoken up about her split from Miami Dolphins wide receiver Braxton Berrios and how hard it was to navigate for her. Continue reading to know more about what the 26-year-old said and the reason behind their recent break up.

Why did Sophia Culpo and Braxton Berrios break up?

On Wednesday, April 26, Culpo talked about her breakup with Berrios during a Q&A session she hosted on her Instagram stories. "I haven't addressed this because it's been really hard to come to terms with and process. I'll say that it didn't end well or honestly. A lot of trust was broken. But I have an amazing support system and I appreciate everyone's love & support so, so much. This community never fails to amaze me," she wrote on the story.

ALSO READ: Olivia Culpo REVEALS thinking she and ex-boyfriend Nick Jonas 'were going to get married'

In the video clip, the model said, "I wasn't able to talk about this when it first happened. I still don't really have words. I'm not really one to air out a bunch of dirty details. But I do know that I shared my relationship with you guys so it makes sense that there are questions about why this person is no longer in my life. I know that I've lost a lot of weight."

The influencer added, "It's not intentional. The betrayal in my last relationship just really took a toll on me, but I have the most amazing support system. I have the most amazing family and friends and I'm really grateful that I'm even able to pick myself up and move myself to a new place on my own. So, there are a lot of things that I am grateful for..."

Sophia, who is actress Olivia Culpo's sister concluded, "I don't wish what I went through on my anybody. I really, really don't and I'm trying my best to just take the high road here. I appreciate everyone's love and support, I really do. It means a lot to me. Us girls girls gotta stick together and one day I will share all the lessons that I've learned."

She proceeded to post a follow-up message on her Instagram story after receiving messages of support and wrote, "I'm overwhelmed in the best way with so much love, positivity, and encouragement. I don't know why I was so ashamed to talk about it but I learned that's a normal response to what I'm going through. Anyone who's been lied to or cheated on can relate to feeling embarrassed, ashamed, confused, and all the emotions that come with it."

ALSO READ: Who is Christian McCaffrey, NFL player who got engaged to Olivia Culpo? 5 things to know

"So anyone else struggling *with anything* – talk about it," she added, hinting that Berrios cheated on her. Olivia Culpo re-shared the follow-up note on her Instagram story and wrote, "Proud of you [white heart emoji] @sophiaculpo." Culpo and Berrios started dating in 2020 after meeting a couple of times but officially confirmed their relationship in 2021.

Advertisement

The model broke up with the NFL star in March this year and as per Deuxmoi, it was because Berrios cheated on Culpo with TikTok star Alix Earle. The page posted a claim saying, "Can confirm Braxton broke up with Sophia after meeting Alix Earle and they are now hooking up. They either met at Pegasus Horse Race in Miami or Myles Shear's birthday party."