Kevin Costner’s top on-screen love interests

Kevin Costner, a seasoned actor with over 40 years in the industry, has shared the screen with numerous leading ladies throughout his illustrious career.

His captivating performances alongside talented actors portraying his romantic partners in films such as "Tin Cup," "The Bodyguard," "Dances with Wolves," and "Field of Dreams" have left a lasting impression on audiences worldwide.

Sadly, after captivating viewers for five seasons, spawning several spinoffs, and delivering a wealth of dramatic moments, "Yellowstone," featuring Costner in the lead role, has reached its official conclusion.

Let's take a look at some of his on-screen love interests, both in the Western genre and beyond.

Wendy Moniz and Piper Perabo in ‘Yellowstone’

Kevin Costner's character on the hit show "Yellowstone" has experienced a number of romantic interests throughout the series. In the beginning, his character engaged in a casual romantic relationship with the governor of Montana, Lynelle Perry, portrayed by actress Wendy Moniz.

Wendy Moniz shared her thoughts on her working relationship with Costner, expressing their natural ease and chemistry both on and off the screen. She acknowledged that sometimes chemistry can be manufactured, but in their case, it was genuine, which translated well in their performances. Moniz emphasized the enjoyable and effortless experience of working alongside Costner, finding humour and playfulness in their scenes together.

However, as the characters became more engrossed in their individual lives, the romance between them gradually faded. By the start of the fourth season, their spark had extinguished, paving the way for Piper Perabo's character, Summer Higgins, to enter the picture.

Summer and Costner's character first crossed paths when she was protesting outside his son's office, resulting in her arrest. He later bailed her out, leading to the development of a friendship that eventually evolved into a romantic relationship. Perabo expressed her excitement about the evolving love story on "Yellowstone," acknowledging the show's cowboy and ranch elements, but highlighting the significance of the romantic narrative.

Wendy Moniz, in a gracious manner, expressed no ill feelings towards Perabo's character, Summer. She recognized that the friction between characters adds depth to the storytelling and contributes to the overall appeal of the show.

As the show progresses, fans can anticipate a heightened level of romance and intensity, providing a much-needed break from the challenges and hardships depicted in previous seasons.

Whitney Houston in ‘The Bodyguard’

Whitney Houston and Kevin Costner united on-screen in the 1992 film "The Bodyguard." The storyline revolves around Houston's character, Rachel Marron, an Academy Award-winning actress who hires Costner's character, Frank Farmer, a former Secret Service agent, to safeguard her against a stalker issuing death threats.

As the plot unfolds, Rachel gradually recognizes the severity of the situation and develops trust in Frank, leading to a deepening bond between them. Audiences were left emotionally moved when the film concluded with the characters parting ways, understanding that their relationship could not endure, but not before sharing a final kiss at the airport.

Off-screen, the two forged a strong friendship, evident when Costner delivered a heartfelt eulogy at Houston's memorial service following her accidental drowning in February 2011. Expressing his admiration, Costner emphasized Whitney's lingering self-doubt despite her immense success and global fame.

During the service, Costner proclaimed, "Whitney, if you could hear me now, I would tell you, you weren't just good enough, you were great." He commended her powerful vocals that carried the entire song without musical accompaniment, underscoring her instrumental contribution to the film's success. While acknowledging that many actors could have portrayed his role, Costner firmly believed that Houston was the only one capable of embodying Rachel Marron at that particular time.

Costner continued, "You weren't just pretty, you were as beautiful as a woman could be. And people didn't just like you, Whitney. They loved you." He bid farewell, envisioning Houston escorted by a host of angels to her heavenly Father, assuring her that she would always be "good enough" when she sang before Him.

In 2018, on the occasion of the movie's 25th anniversary, Costner made an appearance on "Good Morning America." Reflecting on their friendship, he approached the topic with caution, cherishing the special moments they shared. Costner expressed his instant attraction to Houston, deeming her "the girl for me," even though not everyone shared his sentiment. The film marked a significant milestone in her life and career, forever binding them together.

In essence, Whitney Houston and Kevin Costner's on-screen collaboration in "The Bodyguard" left an indelible mark on both their professional and personal lives. Their enduring friendship and mutual respect stand as a testament to the profound connection they forged during the making of the film.

Robin Wright in ‘Message in a Bottle’

Kevin Costner and Robin Wright starred as love interests in the 1992 romantic drama film titled "Message in a Bottle," which was adapted from Nicholas Sparks' novel of the same name.

In the movie, Robin Wright portrays Theresa Osborne, a journalist who stumbles upon a buried bottle while taking a beach stroll. Inside the bottle, she discovers three heartfelt letters addressed to Catherine, written by a man deeply in love with her. Theresa decides to share the letters with her newspaper colleagues, leading to their publication. Motivated by curiosity, she embarks on a journey to find the author of these passionate letters.

As fate would have it, Theresa manages to locate the writer, Garrett Blake, portrayed by Kevin Costner. Her initial plan is to gather more information about the letters, but unexpectedly, she falls in love with Garrett instead. However, fearful that revealing her involvement in the publication of the personal letters may drive Garrett away, Theresa keeps it a secret.

Tensions arise when Garrett discovers the truth and confronts Theresa. In a state of anger, he storms off, leaving their relationship strained. However, several months later, they reconcile and decide to give their love another chance. Tragically, during a sailing trip, Garrett bravely sacrifices his life to rescue a family caught in a storm, leaving Theresa utterly devastated.

In the aftermath of Garrett's death, Theresa stumbles upon his final letter to Catherine, where he requests her blessing to pursue a relationship with Theresa. This poignant revelation adds to Theresa's heartbreak and sorrow.

"Message in a Bottle" is widely regarded as one of Kevin Costner's most remarkable romantic films, capturing the emotional journey of love, loss, and the power of heartfelt communication.

Rene Russo in 'Tin Cup'

Rene Russo and Costner starred as unlikely love interests in the 1996 movie "Tin Cup." At the start of the film, Russo's character is Costner's character's therapist, who he pursues to get revenge on her boyfriend after he embarrassed him on the golf course.

Over the course of the film, Costner's character Roy begins to develop true feelings for Russo's character Molly, who begins to realize her boyfriend is not a good guy.

The two start working together to help Roy get his revenge by beating their rival in golf at the U.S. Open. While Roy doesn't end up winning the competition, he gets the girl, and the movie ends with the two of them sharing a passionate kiss.

"Rene is, she’s just a — I’m going to say a word and now, all the sudden, the Twitter’s gonna fly — but she’s like this. It's a term of endearment, but she’s like a great broad," Costner told Access Hollywood about Russo in 2014. "She’s so easy around men and around women. She’s a really unthreatening person. She makes guys feel. She makes every guy feel like they have a chance, and nobody does. … She’s very, she was a good screen partner."

Susan Sarandon in 'Bull Durham'

The relationship between Annie Savoy, played by Susan Sarandon, and Lawrence "Crash" Davis, portrayed by Kevin Costner, starts off complex. Initially, Crash rejects Annie's advances, but later realizes that she is his perfect match when she becomes involved with his friend and teammate, Ebby Calvin "Nuke" Laloosh.

Annie is known as a baseball groupie who dedicates herself to a different baseball player each year, providing both emotional support and training. Despite Crash's initial rejection, Annie sets her sights on Nuke, leading to a unique dynamic between the three characters as they train together.

During the process of coaching Nuke, Annie and Crash develop feelings for each other. Eventually, Annie and Nuke's relationship encounters difficulties, creating an opportunity for Crash to pursue a romantic connection with her. In the movie's conclusion, Annie expresses her desire to have a stable relationship instead of constantly changing partners. The film ends with Annie and Crash dancing together.

In a 2014 interview with Access Hollywood, Costner praised Sarandon, describing her as a remarkable woman who possesses grace and timeless beauty. He emphasized her intelligence and expressed confidence in her ability to offer valuable insights and guidance if ever needed.

