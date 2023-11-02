Ryan Gosling’s 7 iconic movies that are a must watch

Ryan Gosling's career has progressed from romantic lead to award-winning cross-genre actor, making him one of the most admired stars of his generation. After beginning his career as a child actor in series such as Goosebumps and Are You Afraid of the Dark? in the 1990s, Gosling transitioned to the big screen, with his first significant appearance being in Remember the Titans in 2000. Since then, Gosling has become one of Hollywood's top celebrities, earning two Academy Award nominations, a Golden Globe victory, a BAFTA nomination, and two Saturn Award wins, among others.

Gosling's success is predicated on strong performances that enable smaller-budget films to flourish. He evolved from a romantic leading guy to a true cinematic star capable of carrying huge action or sci-fi films. It's telling that despite not being in large series like the MCU or Star Wars, he's a big star. Unlike many other prominent Hollywood figures, Ryan Gosling has largely avoided the public eye, keeping his personal life private and avoiding scandal, which has aided his wide appeal and popularity. Few actors can boast the kind of resume that Ryan Gosling has compiled. Here are seven movies by Ryan Gosling that are a definite must-watch.

ALSO READ: First Man to The Nice Guys; 5 underrated Ryan Gosling masterpieces to add to your watchlist

Barbie

Genre: Comedy

Running Time: 1h 54m

Star Cast:Margot Robbie, Ryan Gosling, America Ferrera, Kate McKinnon, Issa Rae, Rhea Perlman, and Will Ferrell

Release Date: July 21, 2023

Where to watch/OTT Platform: Available for rent on Amazon Prime Video

IMDb Rating: 7/10

Ryan Gosling painted the globe pink with his live-action film Barbie this year. Greta Gerwig directed the film adaptation of the generational iconic toy Barbie, which she co-wrote with Noah Baumbach. The plot revolved around Margot Robbie's Barbie, who got expelled from Barbie Land and journeyed to the real world with Ken (Ryan Gosling) in quest of happiness. In cameo parts, the film also features Simu Liu, Will Ferrell, and several more well-known actors.

La La Land

Genre: Musical, Romance, Comedy, Drama

Running Time: 2h 8m

Star Cast: Ryan Gosling, Emma Stone, John Legend, Rosemarie DeWitt, Finn Wittrock, and J. K. Simmons

Release Date: December 9, 2016

Where to watch/OTT platform: Netflix

IMDb Rating: 8/10

The first time Gosling and Chazelle worked together was in the musical La La Land, which also reunited Gosling with his co-star Stone. They played jazz musician Sebastian Walker and actress Amelia Dolan, who fell in love in Los Angeles. Despite its divisive finale, La La Land was tying a record with 14 Oscar nominations. Ryan Gosling was nominated for Best Actor but lost to Casey Affleck for Manchester by the Sea. Meanwhile, Stone and Chazelle were named Best Actress and Best Director, respectively.

Advertisement

Blade Runner 2049

Genre: sci-fi, mystery, and thriller

Running Time: 2h 44m

Star Cast: Ryan Gosling, Harrison Ford, Ana de Armas, Sylvia Hoeks, Robin Wright, Mackenzie Davis, Carla Juri, Lennie James, Dave Bautista, and Jared Leto

Release Date: October 6, 2017

Where to watch/OTT platform: Amazon Prime Video

IMDb Rating: 8/10

The most costly film Gosling starred in before The Gray Man on Netflix was Blade Runner 2049. When he joined the Harrison Ford-led film franchise, it became his only series. The sci-fi epic was a movie office flop. Gosling played K, a bioengineered humanoid who hunts down and retires older models, and his humanity earned him another Saturn Award nomination; however, he lost to Mark Hamill in The Last Jedi. Blade Runner 2049 also received two Academy Awards for Best Cinematography and Best Visual Effects.

Drive

Genre: Crime, Drama, Action

Running Time: 1h 40m

Star Cast: Ryan Gosling, Carey Mulligan, Bryan Cranston, Christina Hendricks, Oscar Isaac, Ron Perlman, and Albert Brooks

Release Date: September 16, 2017

Where to watch/OTT platform: Amazon Prime Video

IMDb Rating: 7.8/10

Gosling had a successful year in 2011, featuring in George Clooney's The Ides of March, but his most acclaimed part was as the unnamed protagonist in Drive. The Drive was Gosling's first of two collaborations with filmmaker Nicolas Winding Refn (along with Only God Forgives). It followed his stuntman and getaway driver, who rescued his neighbor when he and her husband botched a heist. It was Gosling's first true action role, and he demonstrated he could carry a film in the genre by winning his second Satellite Award, following Lars and the Real Girl.

Blue Valentine

Genre: Drama, Romance

Running Time: 2h 0m

Star Cast: Ryan Gosling and Michelle Williams

Release Date: December 29, 2010

Where to watch/OTT platform: Amazon Prime Video

IMDb Rating: 7.3/10

The drama Blue Valentine depicted the heartbreaking narrative of a couple's ups and downs, from romance to marriage and divorce. Gosling played Dean Pereira, a nice individual in the beginning and an unlikable figure by the end of the affair. While his co-star Michelle Williams was nominated for an Oscar, losing to Natalie Portman for Black Swan, Gosling was nominated for a Golden Globe and a Satellite Award, both times falling short of Colin Firth in The King's Speech. Blue Valentine has one of the highest Rotten Tomatoes ratings in Gosling's career, at 86%.

Advertisement

The Notebook

Genre: Drama, Romance

Running Time: 2h 4m

Star Cast: Ryan Gosling, Rachel McAdams, James Garner, Gena Rowlands, James Marsden, Kevin Connolly, Sam Shepard, and Joan Allen

Release Date: June 25, 2004

Where to watch/OTT platform: Netflix

IMDb Rating: 7.8/10

The Notebook was a touching Nicholas Sparks adaptation in which Gosling plays Noah, one half of a 1940s couple who fell in love over several years. The story was told from the perspective of an elderly guy to another nursing home patient. The Notebook became a pop culture icon as one of Gosling and co-star Rachel McAdams' most romantic films. Despite poor reviews and a 53% Rotten Tomatoes rating, fans continue to watch it regularly. Gosling received two Teen Choice Awards, one for Male Actor and one for Movie Breakout Performance.

Crazy, Stupid, Love

Genre: romance, comedy

Running Time: 1h 58m

Star Cast: Steve Carell, Ryan Gosling, Julianne Moore, Emma Stone, Marisa Tomei, and Kevin Bacon

Release Date: July 29, 2011

Where to watch/OTT platform: Amazon Prime Video

IMDb Rating: 7.4/10

Crazy, Stupid, Love was Gosling's first collaboration with Emma Stone, which they repeated in Gangster Squad and La La Land. The comedy-drama depicts numerous people's intertwined romantic lives, with Gosling as Jacob Palmer, a womanizer who helps Cal Weaver (Steve Carell), a guy going through a divorce, and ends up falling in love with his daughter Hannah (Stone). Crazy, Stupid, Love was a critical and commercial success, and Gosling was nominated for a Golden Globe (losing to Jean Dujardin for The Artist) for his ability to hold his own against a comedic veteran like Carell.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: ‘I guess it was dying…’: When Ryan Gosling made fun his character from La La Land and how he ‘saved jazz’