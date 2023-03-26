Why is CeeLo Green facing backlash? Controversy explained

American rapper, singer and songwrite Thomas DeCarlo Callaway-Burton is known by his stage name CeeLo Green. Is renowned for his work in R&B and hip-hop.

Green, who was born in Atlanta, Georgia, first made headlines as a member of the Southern hip-hop crew Goodie Mob. Following that, he started a solo career and put out two albums on Arista Records which gained him applause and praises

Recently, he has been making headlines for his snappy entry as the singer made his appearance by riding a horse, which got PETA furiously taking a dig at the singer’s behavior, to which CeeLo Green got back with a response.

Here is a summary of what happened following CeeLo Green’s reply.

American singer-songwriter CeeLo Green has addressed the controversy after PETA criticised him for riding into a party on a horse. The performer rode a horse into the birthday celebration for the late rapper Shawty Lo.

The Kung Fu Fighter singer stressed that the horse was unharmed, describing in detail the entire incident on his Instagram post. He gave his admirers and followers the reassurance that the incident had not had any unfavorable effects on the animal involved.

He claimed in the video that he loved animals and would never hurt them. He claimed that the dance floor's tiles were too slippery for the animal, which is why he fell.

PETA comment on the CeeLo Green issue

Lisa Lange, senior vice president of the animal rights non-profit group PETA, issued a statement on the subject, stating:

"It doesn’t take a genius to know that horses don’t belong at a noisy, crowded party, where slippery floors and strobe lights can agitate them." "If CeeLo bumped his head, PETA hopes it knocked some sense and compassion into him."

Fans reaction to CeeLo Green’s unique entry and how it backfired on the singer when he fell from the horse

CeeLo was criticised on social media after his horse appeared to lose control on the slick floor and caused a stir. While some people were enraged, others found the video to be humorous.

