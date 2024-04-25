Will Ariana Madix Ever Return To Vanderpump Rules? Reality Star Reveals

On Sunday, April 21, Madix talked about her future on Vanderpump Rules at the Los Angeles Times Festival of Books. It's unclear what Ariana Madix's future holds on Vanderpump Rules.

During the Los Angeles Times Festival of Books, the 38-year-old reality actress discussed her most recent book, Single AF Cocktails, and revealed the conditions of her possible return to Bravo's program, should it be renewed for a 12th season.

Madix Reflects on Potential Return to Vanderpump Rules and Staying Authentic

She said to interviewer Yvonne Villarreal, "I can't or I won't say [if I'm returning], but I think that ultimately, it would have to make sense for me. Our show has always thrived; it's always at its best when it is at its most authentic and its most real, and I have to be able to show up and be real and be authentic in order for it to make sense for me."

The former SUR bartender went on to say, "So that's the question I would be asking myself going into it."

Season 11 of the show, which Madix is presently starring in, picks up after Sandoval when her ex-boyfriend Tom Sandoval shocked their group of friends by having an affair with Madix's friend and former co-star Rachel Raquel Leviss. Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now

Advertisement

Before the news of Madix and Sandoval's affair surfaced in March 2023, the couple had been together for almost ten years. Madix, who most recently played Roxie Hart in the Broadway production of Chicago, went back to film Vanderpump Rules following her separation, but she declined to do any scenes with her former partner.

Ariana Madix Talks About Going Back to Vanderpump Rules

She exclusively revealed to PEOPLE during the show's season 11 premiere in January that she "definitely had some anxiety" about going back to Sandoval's restaurant TomTom, the location where she discovered the singer was having an affair with 29-year-old Leviss.

“I hadn't been there since March 1, and then I ended up sitting in the same spot. And I was like, it felt weird, like, it was weird for a second," she further explained to PEOPLE.

The subject of Ariana Madix's return to Vanderpump Rules persists, as the reality star underscores the necessity of honesty in any future return. Fans are excited to learn more about her future on the show.

ALSO READ: Ariana Madix Learned ‘So Many Lessons’ After Her Ex Tom Sandoval’s Infamous Cheating Scandal; 'Felt Like I Could Do Anything'