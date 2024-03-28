Ariana Madix Trashes Tom Sandoval In New Vanderpump Rules Episode; Says She'll End Up 'Slitting His Throat'

Ariana Madix slammed her ex-partner, Tom Sandoval, in the new episode of Vanderpump Rules. Since the dog incident at their home, the ex-couple has been irrationally hostile toward one another. Madix has been giving the cold treatment to Sandoval after she claimed that the TV star's irresponsibility led her dog, Mya, into the hospital.

The former partners have been at loggerheads ever since Sandoval was caught cheating on Madix with Rachel Leviss. Meanwhile, the battle became legal after Ariana denied leaving their residence. The episode included versions of Ariana and Tom as they described the dog situation.

What Happened To Madix's Dog, Mya?

While sitting for lunch with Tom Schwartz, Lala, and James Kennedy, Sandoval described his version of the dog incident. He said, "We've had some air conditioning issues, so I had to go into the main bedroom and close some vents. The door got left open, and Mya went in there and ate some weird stuff. Mya very often gets into things... I know Ariana's very upset at me, but no matter what, it's clearly an accident."

Meanwhile, Madix, too, confronted the situation, claiming, "The reason I wasn't at my house is because I was at the emergency vet because he was so insanely irresponsible with my dog, she had to have an endoscopy. He went into my room yesterday. I had a take-out container on my nightstand from the night before. He not only let Mya in there but then shut her in there for hours."

She further added, "She ate wooden skewers from chicken satay, which could literally kill the dog. So I was home for all of 30 seconds before I rushed her to the vet. They did X-rays. The bill is $6,000."

Madix continued to say to Lala about having conversations with Sandoval, "That is not literally me f--king slitting his throat right now physically and being arrested."

The American TV personality added, "This is not the first time he has given zero s--ts about the well-being of what I consider to be my children."

Tom Sandoval And Ariana Madix's Legal Battle

Tom Sandoval and Ariana Madix have been battling a legal case regarding the residence they have been living in. While Sandoval is trying all kinds of tactics to get Madix out, The Single AF Cocktails star is in no place to leave the house. Tom tried to buy out the place at a higher market value, for which his lawyers also sent out a notice to the opponents. However, the letter was ignored.

Sandoval went over to his ex-partner to seek an explanation. "Ariana, I do not want to bother you, but I just wanted to make sure you received the email I sent a month ago," he said, but she just gave him a quick glance before responding, "My lawyer has it."

The actor went on to speak to his ex-wife, "I know we want to get things going. Get things moving. If you could have him respond so we can start working on stuff, I just want to make sure. Have a good night. I'll leave you guys alone."

The confrontation between the exes is also to be continued in the coming weeks, as the preview shows Madix taking out her frustration on Sandoval for being around all the time.

