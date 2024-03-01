Rachel Leviss, known as Raquel, has sued her former Vanderpump Rules co-stars, Tom Sandoval and Ariana Madix. She filed a lawsuit in Los Angeles, California, claiming they invaded her privacy, shared explicit videos without her consent, and caused her emotional distress.

Rachel Leviss filed a lawsuit against Tom Sandoval and Ariana Madix

According to the lawsuit, an event called Scandoval gained a lot of attention and went viral, causing Raquel distress and leading her to spend months in a mental health facility. She eventually left the show because of this. Raquel says she was portrayed badly in the public eye and received a lot of hate.

The document obtained by People read, that the Scandoval "captured the public's attention in a massive way" and "caused mayhem in Leviss's life."

Raquel admits to her mistakes and has apologized to Ariana Madix, but she says there's more to the story that people don't know. In March 2023, news broke that explicit videos of Raquel were found by Ariana, revealing an affair between Raquel and Tom Sandoval.

Raquel reveals explicit videos were taken without her consent

Raquel expressed she's the "victim of the predatory and dishonest behavior of an older man" who filmed videos "without her knowledge or consent."

This situation led Raquel to seek help while the show and its producers capitalized on the drama. Raquel claims she was led to believe she was "contractually barred from speaking out about her mistreatment." It further states that Rachel "suffered in silence" while the other party got "unseen levels of public recognition and professional opportunity."

It states, "Meanwhile, Leviss, who was humiliated and villainized for public consumption, remains a shell of her former self, with her career prospects stunted and her reputation in tatters."

The lawsuit asks for compensation for damages, including covering Raquel's legal fees. She also wants Ariana and Tom to stop distributing the explicit video and destroy all copies. Raquel hopes the court will provide further relief as deemed necessary.

Vanderpump Rules airs on Bravo on Tuesdays at 8 PM ET.