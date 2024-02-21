Did Ariana Madix Call Tom Sandoval's Mental Health Struggles 'Annoying' On Vanderpump Rules New Episode? Find Out

Ariana Madix picks on her ex, Tom Sandoval, for talking about his mental health issues. Madix, in the new episode of Vanderpump Rules, is seen conversing with Scheana Shay, who showed concerns about Sandoval's mental state. The actress was quick to shut her friend off by calling the matter "annoying." The conversation was in the context of Tom Sandoval opening up to Lisa Vanderpump about having suicidal thoughts after he was caught cheating on Madix with Raquel Leviss.

While the cast members and Vanderpump herself thought of the confession as triggering, Ariana Madix called it a manipulative move. The Love Island Game star, too, revealed that she could not come to terms with what happened so easily.

Ariana Madix's Conversation With Scheana Shay

After her talk with Lisa Vanderpump and Lala, Scheana Shay discussed the matter with Madix, wherein she revealed being concerned about Tom Sandoval. She said, "Here's where I'm now personally struggling. We went over to Lisa's today, me and Lala. All three of us were in tears. She was very emotional because she says she'd seen a lot of similarities with her brother before he passed away, and she's very concerned, so she asked us to just ease up."

By not letting the emotion reach her, the Dancing With the Stars actress immediately interrupted, "Tom and her brother are very different people; I'm sorry. He still will not take responsibility for what he did. So, ease up?! I'm not going to be like, 'Hey everybody, it's me, Ariana, on my Instagram Story; if you guys could just like, be nice to my ex-boyfriend who did all these things...' that's not happening."

Madix also shared that she understands that Sandoval might have gone through tough times post the scandal, but she doesn't care anymore.

Tom Sandoval’s Scandal

Tom Sandoval and Ariana Madix were together for nine years before the two broke up. Sandoval was caught cheating with Raquel Leviss, who is a model. Madix found out about her boyfriend having an affair months after it had started. The actress found an explicit video of Leviss on the actor’s phone, confirming that the two were having a fling. However, both Sandoval and Leviss parted ways sometime later.

