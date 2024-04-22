Ariana Madix Learned ‘So Many Lessons’ After Her Ex Tom Sandoval’s Infamous Cheating Scandal; 'Felt Like I Could Do Anything'

Ariana Madix is no longer just “the girlfriend,” and she has the ‘Scandoval’ to thank!

The TV personality dated Tom Sandoval for nine years before ending it over his alleged affair with 'Vanderpump Rules' costar Rachel Leviss. A year since the infamous and quite public scandal, Madix has moved on for good!

Ariana Madix felt like a superwoman after her split

It took Madix her break up with Sandoval to realize her capabilities! The Vanderpump Rules alum was at the Los Angeles Times Festival of Books on April 21. At the event, she spoke about her book Single AF Cocktails: Drinks for Bad B*tches, which she released after the drama and how it changed her life for the better.

She revealed that the ending of a long relationship made her trust her instincts more and accomplish things she could never have imagined.

"That was one thing that I think even initially, I was like, well, I felt like Superwoman. I felt like I could do anything because of all of that (referring to the scandal)," she told Yvonne Villarreal at a panel at the book festival.

“I thought I would never be able to handle something like that, and then I did, and I feel like that's something that a lot of us when we go through hard things, we realize like, 'Oh, I could do that,' " she continued

Madix believes her Cancerian traits get the best of her

It’s not assuming to believe the former Dancing with Stars contestant was appalled when she learned about Sandoval’s betrayal. However, she finds herself slightly at fault for not trusting her instincts more and blames it on her Cancerian trait.

“I also think that not just as a woman, but also as a Cancer, I feel like a lot of times I don't trust my intuition, and I've learned so many lessons," she told Villarreal at the festival.

“It's like the universe does not let you not learn the lesson that you need to learn, and it keeps shoving it in your face and trusting my intuition is one that it will never ... I got to learn it. I got to learn that lesson because otherwise, I'm just going to keep getting it shoved down my throat," she added.