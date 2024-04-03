'That Connection Was Real': Tom Sandoval Claims He Was Ready To Do 'Anything' For Rachel Leviss Amid Affair

Have you ever wondered about the secrets behind reality TV drama? Well, hold onto your seats because Tom Sandoval, a familiar face from Vanderpump Rules, has just spilt the beans about his past affair with Rachel Leviss. In a candid discussion on Bravo’s Hot Mic podcast, Sandoval revealed intimate details about his relationship with Leviss and the impact it had on his life. Despite the controversy surrounding their relationship, Sandoval insists that it was more than just a fleeting romance., it was a genuine connection that both of them shared.

Sandoval affair

During a recent appearance on Bravo’s Hot Mic podcast, Sandoval candidly discussed his involvement with Leviss. He shared that their connection was a genuine one.

On Bravo’s Hot Mic podcast, Alex Baskins asked if their relationship was genuine or if Sandoval was filling a gap he felt with his then-girlfriend, Ariana Madix. To which Sandoval replied, “I think it was, all of it, I really do.” Yes, despite being in a long-term relationship with Ariana Madix, Sandoval acknowledged the authenticity of his connection with Leviss.

Sandoval, who is also a member of the band Most Extras, mentioned that he and Leviss spent a lot of time together. He admitted feeling a bit embarrassed to say it but emphasized how they bonded deeply, sharing everything about themselves. “We knew everything about each other. It was a very safe, accepting place and very positive in a lot of ways,” he added.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Ariana Madix Trashes Tom Sandoval In New Vanderpump Rules Episode; Says She'll End Up 'Slitting His Throat'

Consequences of the affair

Sandoval shared that he felt a genuine connection with Leviss, but it eventually turned into a way to escape from reality. He explained, “It initially was one thing. But yeah, the feelings at one point, I would have done anything for her. You know what I mean? Like for real, like anything.”

During their affair, Sandoval had been in a relationship with Madix for nine years. When Madix discovered a sexually explicit video and a history of inappropriate texts between Sandoval and Leviss, it caused a huge scandal, known as Scandoval. These revelations causing the massive Scandoval, marked the end of Sandoval and Madix’s relationship.

ALSO READ: Tom Sandoval Apologizes For Comparing His Relationship Scandal With O.J. Simpson and George Floyd's Tragedy

Sandoval regrets

On the Hot Mic podcast, Sandoval admitted that he regrets not ending his relationship with Madix sooner. He also acknowledged how, a year ago or even longer, he would have confidently declared he’d never end up in such a situation. But when it happened, he was taken aback.

As for what he would do differently if given the chance, Sandoval mentioned that he wouldn’t have focused so much on having a perfect breakup. “I was so wrapped up in trying to make everything perfect because I care for Ariana. I wanted our breakup to be even better than Tom and Katie’s.” However, in doing so, he ended up delaying the inevitable and the pain that was bound to come, especially given their nearly decade-long relationship.

ALSO READ: Did Tom Sandoval Romanticize Rachel Leviss Affair As Romeo & Juliet 'Suicide Pact?' Latter Claims He 'Crossed A Boundary'

Rachel strictly removed Tom from her life

Rachel decided it was best to completely remove Tom from her life. Despite his efforts to reach out by writing and calling she stopped talking to him while she was at the trauma therapy center. She spent months there, reflecting on her actions and understanding her decisions. Her focus was on her mental health which involved cutting ties with toxic people.

Advertisement

Leviss’s silence on the affair ended when she filed a lawsuit against Sandoval and Madix. In the lawsuit, she alleged that Sandoval filmed explicit videos without her consent during their relationship.

ALSO READ: Who’s Tom Sandoval's GF Victoria Lee Robinson? All To Know As Couple Caught Making Out During Concert