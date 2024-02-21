Tom Sandoval has apologized for comparing the attention he got after a scandal to big events like O.J. Simpson's trial and George Floyd's murder. He admitted it wasn't right to make those comparisons.

He posted on Instagram to apologize for what he said in an interview with the New York Times. He explained that he didn't mean any harm but understood his comments were wrong.

He wrote, “My intentions behind the comments I made in New York Times Magazine were to explain the level of national media attention my affair received, the comparison was inappropriate and ignorant. I’m incredibly sorry and embarrassed.”

What did Tom Sandoval say about receiving attention?

Tom Sandoval made the comments when asked why his affair got so much attention. He said “I’m not a pop-culture historian really, but I witnessed the O.J. Simpson thing and George Floyd and all these big things, which is really weird to compare this to that, I think, but do you think in a weird way it’s a little bit the same?”

After the interview, his team tried to clean up the mess, but it was too late. People online were upset, including his former co-stars and fans. They called him out for being disrespectful, especially during Black History Month. A rep told the outlet, “Sometimes he says too much, and the following day forgets what he says.”

Advertisement

Sandoval's affair happened in March 2023, which ended his long relationship with Ariana Madix. George Floyd was killed by a police officer in May 2020, sparking protests worldwide against racism and police brutality.

People demanded an apology from Tom Sandoval post-interview

ALSO READ: Shirley Trailer: Regina King Plays First Black Congresswoman Alongside Lance Reddick In Netflix's New Biopic

Comparing his affair to Floyd's murder was seen as insensitive and inappropriate. Many people demanded an apology, saying Sandoval's comments were disrespectful and hurtful, especially given the context of Black History Month.

Vanderpump Rules star Katie Maloney wrote, “Hey Tom Schwartz you wanna come explain what he was really trying to say? … the f–k?”

Real Housewives of Miami star Guerdy Abraira said, “PLEASE reflect on this repulsive statement you made (regarding GEORGE FLOYD r.i.p) especially on black history month and take it back!! NOT OK! An immediate apology is in order Sir!”

In the end, Sandoval realized his mistake and publicly apologized for his words. He admitted it was wrong to compare his personal situation to such significant and tragic events.

ALSO READ: How Did Kagney Linn Karter Die? Exploring Her Cause Of Death As Adult Film Star Takes Her Own Life At 36