'A Frog In Boiling Water': Rachel Leviss Says Her Relationship With Tom Sandoval Was 'Not Love'

Rachel Leviss, who went viral for her affair with her VPS co-star Tom Sandoval, who cheated on Ariana Madix with her, talked about her relationship with him. On her Rachel Goes Rogue podcast, she talked about the manipulation tactics used by both Sandoval and her other ex, James Kennedy.

What happened between Leviss and Sandoval?

Rachel Leviss, 29, was a part of the cast of Vanderpump Rules. She was friends with both Ariana Madix and Tom Sandoval, who were also members of the cast. After her breakup with James Kennedy, which was announced during the 9th season of the reality show, she became even more close with Tom and Ariana, who were in a relationship.

In March of 2023, it came to light that Tom Sandoval had been cheating on Ariana Madix, his girlfriend of 9 years, with Rachel ‘Raquel’ Leviss. Their affair had lasted for about seven months before Ariana became aware of it. The whole drama and fallout was touted as Scandoval on the internet and became one of the most talked about celebrity gossip of last year.

It was also shown in the final episode of season 10 of the show and Rachel Leviss left the show and did not come back for season 11. The public was soundly on Ariana’s side, as she is one of the most beloved cast members of VPR, and the fans felt betrayed by the way she was treated by both Rachel and Tom.

However, in the recent episode of season 11, Tom Sandoval said that he is “still very much in love with Raquel,” even though Rachel left him some time ago. Rachel opened up about her relationship with both Kennedy and Sandoval in the recent episode of her podcast.

What did Rachel say during her podcast?

In the most recent episode of her Rachel Goes Rogue podcast, the former pageant queen talked to Pastor Cal from Married at First Sight about how her relationship with Sandoval was not real love.

She talked about Sandoval’s recent confession and how he used tactics like ‘love bombing’, which is also known to be used by cult leaders to manipulate people. “It’s interesting that you say that its origin (of love bombing) came from cults and religious institutions because people joining churches or cults are trying to find a place of belonging, of acceptance. Gradually, over time, it becomes a control tactic,” she said. It’s almost like that phrase ‘a frog in boiling water’ where it won’t jump out of boiling water even though it’s going to kill them, because it’s so gradual,” she continued while referring to her relationship.

She said that in both her two recent relationships, she felt this manipulation tactic used quite often. She talked about how they would always give you love and attention, but over time, the relationship becomes more about control than anything else. In her relationships with Kennedy and Sandoval, she felt like she was forced to rely on her partners and this pattern has played out multiple times in her life.

She also declared that her and Sandoval’s connection was definitely “not love” and admitted that she “fell in love with one narcissistic a**hole, and after that relationship ended after five years of being in that relationship, I fell into the hands of another narcissistic a**hole.” She said that she “stayed in the unhealthy relationships for far too long” and she feels like she lost a lot of time while learning these hard lessons.

