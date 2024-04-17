In tonight's episode of Vanderpump Rules, viewers witness Tom Sandoval's emotional reaction to Rachel Leviss discussing their past on Bethenny Frankel's podcast. Sandoval expresses being deeply affected by Leviss's revelations, feeling shocked and hurt by some of the things she said.

Last year, their secret affair came to light when Sandoval's then-girlfriend Ariana Madix found an explicit video of Leviss on his phone. Leviss later spoke about the scandal during her interview with Frankel after returning from a three-month stay at a mental health facility. Here's what Sandoval said about the whole fiasco.

Tom Sandoval expresses being 'shocked' over Rachel Leviss' Revelations

During a heartfelt conversation with his friend Tom Schwartz on the Pump Rules Podcast, Sandoval opens up about his feelings, admitting to feeling blindsided by Leviss's claims. Through tears, he expresses being “shell-shocked” and says he had made significant changes to himself in the hope that Leviss would appreciate his efforts.

He said, "She's acting as though she somehow got it the worst out of everybody, I made changes to myself thinking that maybe one day she would, like, see all the hard work that I've done on myself and would appreciate it."

Sandoval added, “I don’t understand how she could think that I was anything but somebody who just loved and cared about her. I would do anything for her, man.”

Tension arises between Tom Sandoval and James Kennedy

The topic resurfaces when Sandoval meets with James Kennedy, whose initial sympathy quickly turns into criticism towards Leviss. Sandoval vents his frustrations, feeling used and disrespected by Leviss's actions.

He expresses “Throughout this whole process, I really tried to look out for Raquel and I’m realizing now that I cared for her way more than she fucking cared for me,” Sandoval added “I’m listening to the shit that’s coming out of her mouth and I’m like, it’s fucking bullshit. It’s so goddamn disrespectful. She used me and now is throwing me away.”

Tom further said, “She was working on herself when she broke up with you. She was selfish during that time, she was selfish with getting involved with me. She said back in the day when she asked you to stop drinking, she did it with the thought that you wouldn’t be able to do it.”

Tensions escalate between Sandoval and Kennedy as they argue about Leviss and their respective relationships with her. Kennedy accuses Sandoval of being unable to let go of the past, criticizing him for attempting to rewrite history. Despite Kennedy's admonishments, Sandoval remains steadfast in his feelings, refusing to back down from his perspective.

Kennedy remarks about Sandoval's future, “He just can’t let go of the past, can he? I’m just waiting for him to get a clue. Or maybe he never will. I could see it now. He’s 75 still at the rock and roll bar on Sunset doing karaoke.”

The episode concludes with unresolved tension between Sandoval and Kennedy, leaving viewers eager to see how their dynamic will evolve in future episodes. Vanderpump Rules airs on Tuesdays at 8 p.m. ET on Bravo, with new episodes available for streaming the following day on Peacock.