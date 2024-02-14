Tom Sandoval REVEALS Battling Suicidal Thoughts Amidst His Scandalous Cases; 'I Was Hanging On By A Thread'

Lisa Vanderpump was shocked to hear from Tom Sandoval that he had been contemplating suicide while his co-stars were dragging his name through scandals.

Trigger Warning: This article contains references to suicide

Model and actor Tom Sandoval reveals to TV Personality Lisa Vanderpump that he has been having suicidal thoughts amidst his co-stars dragging his name "through the dirt." In the latest episode of Vanderpump Rules, Sandoval gets candid about his mental health and talks about the situation during his infamous scandal involving Raquel Leviss. The revelation shocked Vanderpump, as earlier in 2023, Lisa had asked Sandoval to share any dark thoughts he had.  

In his conversation with the TV star, Sandoval said, "I battle with f–king suicide. I was hanging on by a thread. Your walls start closing in. You can't see outside of, like, the hurt, the pain." He further added, "You can't dream about better days. I was getting to the point where I felt like, what's the f–king point?" After Sandoval's confession, Vanderpump chatted with Tom Schwartz, who was present during the whole conversation. 

Lisa Vanderpump's reaction to Tom Sandoval's confession

After listening to Tom Sandoval's dark thoughts, Lisa Vanderpump had a conversation with Tom Schwartz. Vanderpump reacted by saying, "Tom Sandoval assured me after the reunion when I called him in the car on the way home. I said, 'You promise me, Tom. If ever you have any thoughts like that.' He said, 'I'm not that person. I wouldn't do that. So to hear him say he's had those thoughts and he didn't call me, that scares the f–king living daylights out of me. After losing my only sibling to suicide, I can't hear that and do nothing about it."

The TV star further added, "He was so low that he actually said, 'I've had some really dark thoughts.'" At the end of the talk, Lisa asked Schwartz to gather the cast members for a trip to Lake Tahoe. This would help change the storyline of the show. 

Tom Sandoval and Ariana Madix relationship

Tom Sandoval and Ariana Madix were in a relationship for nine years before the former cheated on her with Raquel Leviss. A long-time affair was exposed in front of the world when Leviss’s video popped up on Sandoval’s phone.

Reacting to the whole scandal, Madix said, "My emotions were clearly all over the place, and he was angry at me. Angry. At me!" Since the couple broke up, Ariana has been living under the same roof as the Behind Your Eyes actor. 

Disclaimer: If you know someone who is having suicidal thoughts, anxiety, going through depression, or is suffering from a serious mental illness, reach out to a nearby doctor, mental health expert, or an NGO for immediate help.​ There are several helplines available for the same.

