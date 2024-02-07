Ariana Madix Believes Tom Sandoval Used Psychological Warfare On Her; Here's What Happened

Ariana Madix, in Vanderpump’s recent episode, reveals that her ex-husband is using tricks to get the star to leave their house. The exes have been living under one roof even after Madix found Tom Sandoval cheating on her. The TV star accused the actor of trying to buy her off in order for her to find a new place.

Madix disclosed in the episode that her then-husband tried to push her out of the house and booked a hotel room for her while he planned to have his birthday celebrations at home. To the incident, the actress reacted, "I think that's very disrespectful and inappropriate. If he wants to have a party, he can have it somewhere else." Further in her conversations, Madix said, "There would be loud music playing, mess, disgusting, everywhere, and it would be, like, three, four, five, sometimes six in the morning," she explains. "But now that we're not together, I'm not putting up with that stuff."

Tom Sandoval uses Psychological Warfare on Ariana Madix

Ariana Madix claimed that her ex-husband tried multiple tricks to harass her, which could lead the actress to leave home. Madix said that Sandoval would annoy her with the white noise machine. “He has done some weird things, like open my mail and put my plates on my car, " she added. “His most recent thing is that he got this white noise machine.”

In his defense, Tom Sandoval confessed that the white noise machine was only to keep the actress from listening to his talk. “I got this white noise machine because when the scandal fever was at its peak, things I was saying were being overheard by Ariana and her friends."

When asked if it would be easier to live a life after moving out, Madix responded, "Yeah, sure, when the house is sold. Because I'm not here for him trying to assert his dominance, be louder, be more obnoxious, make me uncomfortable and then I cower and let him do whatever."

Ariana Madix on the work front

The Vanderpump Rules star had worked on the broadway musical Chicago, which saw its all-time high after the actress joined in. It was the highest-grossing non-holiday week that closed at $939,000 on Sunday. The actress received a standing ovation and applause from the viewers right after her first performance. Madix will continue to perform in the historic musical until the last show on March 24.

