Will Maria Hill Return To The MCU? Moon Girl & Devil Dinosaur EP Reveals

Moon Girl & Devil Dinosaur executive producer Steve Loter announced the return of Maria Hill as the S.H.I.E.L.D. agent, who worked with Moon Girl and introduced her to the agency. The two-part finale of Moon Girl & Devil Dinosaur featured Hill discussing a new threat that left the agency stumped, showcasing the impressive abilities of the young hero.

Will Maria Hill return to the MCU?

In an exclusive interview with Screen Rant, Steve Loter, executive producer of Moon Girl & Devil Dinosaur discussed the multiverse and confirmed the return of Marvel fan favorite Maria Hill, voiced by Cobie Smulders, in the upcoming Moon Girl & Devil Dinosaur season 2, teasing more Marvel references.

Loter said, "In season 2, you'll see many more Marvel references than in season 1. ...And as far as the multiverse, yeah, there are definitely references. We love Maria Hill, so she's back. Cobie Smulders is incredible. But yeah, I think you're going to see a lot more Marvel Easter eggs in this season than in season one."

Maira Hill could be the perfect way to bring the Moon Girl & Devil Dinosaur universe into the larger multiverse of the MCU. In the MCU prime timeline, Marira Hill was killed as part of the Skrull uprising in Secret Invasion episode 1. However, this new version of Maria Hill could be the perfect way to reprise the character and unite the two universes as the Multiverse Saga barrels towards an inevitably massive confrontation between heroes and villains across the multiverse.

What is Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur about?

Marvel's Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur follows the adventures of 13-year-old super-genius Lunella Lafayette and her 10-ton T-Rex, Devil Dinosaur. After Lunella accidentally brings Devil Dinosaur into present-day New York City via a time vortex, the duo works together to protect the city's Lower East Side from danger

Moon Girl, a formidable young hero, has successfully defeated various villains and crooks, making her an ideal addition to the Young Avengers Team in Secret Wars. Her heroism and understanding of the multiverse make her a valuable asset in the fight. Moon Girl has used technology that plays with the multiverse unexpectedly, and her friendship with the Beyonder could play a role in her larger place within Marvel. Moon Girl has used technology that plays with the multiverse unexpectedly, and her friendship with the Beyonder could play a role in her larger place within Marvel.

Although Moon Girl & Devil Dinosaur remain separate for now, being described as MCU complementary, many Marvel characters who weren't initially part of the MCU seem to be coming into play with the different X-Men in Multiverse of Madness, The Marvels, and the upcoming Deadpool 3.

Moon Girl & Devil Dinosaur could be a fun way to continue bringing these characters into the larger storyline of the MCU, and she would be the perfect fit for the next generation of heroes who have decided to step up after the loss of many original Avengers.

