Will The Movie Critic Be Quentin Tarantino’s Last Film? Here’s What You Need To Know

Famous director Quentin Tarantino’s films always hold an element of surprise. Just like that, here's one about the movie The Movie Critic. According to reports from The Deadlne, Tarantino has dropped the film as his 10th and final project. He simply changed his mind. The director was going to have Brad Pitt on board, which would have marked their third teaming after Inglourious Basterds and Once Upon a Time in Hollywood.

However, there were talks that many of the cast members of his past films might take part, and Sony was preparing to make the film after doing such a superb job on the last one. but sources say that Tarantino had rewritten his script, which delayed the start of production. But this is his 10th and final film, and Tarantino simply decided The Movie Critic would not be it. In fact, now the director is back to brainstorming to figure out what his final movie will be.

Why is the news such a surprise for Quentin Tarantino fans?

This happens to be one of the biggest surprises for Tarantino fans because years ago, when Deadline revealed that he had shelved The Hateful Eight, he gave a small group of actors his script and one of them shared it with their representatives.

Soon, it had been copied and the rough draft was out all over town and online. Tarantino felt betrayed, but he ultimately returned to the project after staging a reading for charity and drawing raves for it. The Movie Critic project gained a lot of attention, mostly after the SAG-AFTRA strike ended, when Deadline broke the news that Brad Pitt would be joining the film with the hope of starting shooting it in 2024.

What was the inspiration behind the film?

Tarantino previously said at the time his movie was set in California the year of that film’s release, which was 1977, and that it “is based on a guy who really lived, but never really got famous, and he used to write movie reviews for a porno rag.”

The inspiration goes back to a job Tarantino had as a teen, loading porn magazines into a vending machine and emptying quarters out of the cash dispenser.

He said: “All the other stuff was too skanky to read, but then there was this porno rag that had a really interesting movie page.” There was one critic in particular Tarantino liked, who wrote snarky and smart as the second-string critic.

This sounded like a movie that was going to be personal to the filmmaker, and I was looking forward to his final opus. It sounds like he will still have one, but it just won’t be this particular story.

I am a huge fan of his films, so I know whatever he lands on will be just as good. We will let you know when news hits about the future of Tarantino’s tenth and final film.

