‘I don’t see the point’: When Brad Pitt opened up about the reason behind why he hasn’t joined social media yet

Brad Pitt, the acclaimed actor, and Hollywood heartthrob has made headlines not just for his stellar acting but also for his conspicuous absence from social media. During the premiere of Quentin Tarantino's Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, Pitt candidly expressed his reluctance to hop onto the Instagram bandwagon. While never completely ruling it out, he asserted that he doesn't see the point in joining a platform that most of his peers have embraced. In this 2019 throwback interview, Pitt offered insight into his stance on social media, aligning himself with a select few celebrities who have avoided the allure of Instagram.

Never say never: Brad Pitt on social media

In 2019, at the Los Angeles premiere of Quentin Tarantino's Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, Brad Pitt was questioned about his stance on social media, and his response was unequivocal. When asked if he would ever consider joining platforms like Instagram, Pitt initially stated, "Never gonna happen." However, in the true spirit of "never say never," he elaborated, "Well, I never say never. Life’s pretty good without it. I don’t see the point." This candid revelation highlights his belief in leading a fulfilling life without the virtual realm and his reluctance to embrace the constantly connected lifestyle, making him one of the few Hollywood stars who've chosen to retain an air of mystery.

In retrospect, Brad Pitt's decision to abstain from Instagram reflected a deliberate choice to maintain privacy in an increasingly connected world. His views on the industry's transformation and his openness to evolving roles and responsibilities shed light on the multifaceted nature of his career. These sentiments from 2019 continue to resonate with fans as they follow the journey of a Hollywood icon.

A Peek into Brad Pitt's evolving career and interests

During the same interview, Brad Pitt discussed his acting career and the prospect of retirement. Pitt's evolving interests have led him to explore various facets of the movie industry, including producing. He shared his perspective on the industry, acknowledging its appeal to younger talents and expressing curiosity about the future of filmmaking. As he reflected on his career and the changing landscape of cinema, Pitt's words offered a glimpse into his evolving relationship with the world of entertainment.

