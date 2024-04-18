‘Always Laughed At My Bad Jokes’ : Actor Warwick Davis Mourns Loss of Wife Samantha

Trigger Warning: This article contains mention of death.

Star Wars actor Warwick Davis mourns the death of his wife, Samantha Davis, who died on March 24, 2024, at the age of 57. He said in his statement that his favorite human had passed away. The cause of death has not been disclosed yet.

"Her passing has left a huge hole in our lives as a family. I miss her hugs," said the 54-year-old actor in a statement shared with the BBC. "She was a unique character, always seeing the sunny side of life; she had a wicked sense of humor and always laughed at my bad jokes."

He added that Samantha, whom he met on the set of his 1988 fantasy drama, Willow, was his "favorite human" who was "passionate about helping people without judgment."

Their children Harrison and Annabelle also shared a statement with the BBC in which they said that her love and happiness carried them through their whole lives." They also added, "Mum is our best friend, and we're honored to have received a love like hers."

More details about Warwick Davis and the late Samantha Davis

Actor Warwick Davis, who played the Ewok in the Star Wars franchise, married Samantha in 1991. The couple shares two children, Annabelle (27) and Harrison (21), both of whom, alongside Samantha, were a constant presence at the actor's red-carpet events. Apart from this, the couple had another son named Lloyd, who unexpectedly passed away in 1991, just after he was born. Samantha also, unfortunately, miscarried a second son, George, in 1993. Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now

Advertisement

Furthermore, in 2012, Warwick and Samantha founded Little People UK, whose mission is to socialize and provide support to people with dwarfism.

Moreover, while fans know Warwick for his role as Professor Filius Flitwick in the Harry Potter franchise, few know that Samantha also appeared as a goblin in an uncredited role for Harry Potter and the Deathly Hollows: Part 2. along with another BBC Kids' series, Through the Dragon's Eyes.

Details about Warwick Davis's rare condition

Warwick was born with a rare condition called dwarfism, which prevented him from growing in height beyond a 3-foot-6-inch frame. His late wife, Samantha, was also born with dwarfism. The final years of her life were filled with a number of health issues. The last years before she passed away were filled with a lot of health obstacles, including spinal surgery that later led to an infection that required her to undergo emergency surgery. The health scare impacted her mobility, and she required a scooter to do her daily activities.

ALSO READ: ‘The Guy Is Amazing’: Garth Brooks Reacts To Post Malone’s Viral Friends In Low Places Cover

'Go Out Of Her Mind': Michael J Fox Reveals How His Late Mom Would React To 'Future King' Prince William Giving Him A Standing Ovation