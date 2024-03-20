X-Men '97: How Did Professor X Die In The Original Animated Series? Find Out

With the revival of Marvel's beloved X-Men animated series in the form of X-Men '97, fans are eager to delve into the mysteries surrounding their favorite mutant heroes once again. Among the most pressing questions is the fate of Professor X, the iconic leader of the X-Men. In the original series that ran from 1992 to 1997, Professor X met a tragic end, but will he make a return in the upcoming continuation, is the pertaining question.

What happened to Professor X at the end of X-Men: The Animated Series?

In the final episode titled Graduation Day of X-Men: The Animated Series, as per Deadline , Professor X faces a dire fate during the Human/Mutant Relations Summit. Attacked by Henry Gyrich, a former NSA agent and anti-mutant advocate, Professor X is shot with an energy disruptor, leaving him in a coma. During his last moments, Professor X still manages to bring his old friend Magento onto his side, terminating his mutant uprising.

Further, with the help of Magneto, Professor X sends a telepathic message to his significant other, Lilandra, the alien empress of the Shi'ar Empire, seeking her aid. Lilandra arrives, offering to save Professor X's life, but at the cost of him leaving Earth to be cured on the Shi'ar homeworld. The series concludes with the X-Men bidding farewell to their leader, uncertain of his fate.

X-Men '97 hints at the confirmation of the death of Professor X

X-Men '97 picks up where the original series left off, presenting an intriguing continuation of the X-Men's story. The premiere episodes of X-Men '97 contain several references to Professor X's demise, indicating that the character's death is considered canon within the series. Reports describe the mutant leader's assassination, and characters such as Cyclops explicitly mention Henry Gyrich as "the man who killed Charles Xavier". Furthermore, the revelation that Professor X's assets have been transferred to Magneto suggests a finality to his fate.

However, ambiguity lingers regarding Professor X's ultimate fate. Showrunner Beau DeMayo's comments at an X-Men event suggest that the series continues “several months after Professor X left Earth after being shot by Henry Gyrich and had to return to the Shi’ar homeworld to be with Lilandra." While this indicates continuity with the original series, it leaves room for speculation about Professor X's potential return as there are still slight possibilities of Lilandra saving his life.

Further, as per the reports, Ross Marquand is cast as the voice actor for Professor X in X-Men’97. Still, it’s unclear if Marquand's portrayal will be limited to flashbacks or if Professor X will make a surprise reappearance remains uncertain. The ambiguity surrounding Professor X's status fuels speculation among fans, eager to uncover the truth behind the character's fate.

Though for the time being it seems like Professor X is considered to be dead in the X-Men’97 universe keeping in mind the references made in the first two episodes of the series. With episode 3 scheduled for release on March 27th, the previously premiered episodes are available to stream on Disney+.

