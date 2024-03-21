X-Men ‘97: Who Is Jean Grey And Cyclops' Child? Explained

Warning: This article contains spoilers for the first two episodes of X-Men ‘97 and comic references.

Get ready to be blown away. The first two episodes of X-Men ‘97 just hit the TV screens, but the second one did leave everyone in a place where they have no option but to just wait and know what happens next.

Well, for those who have no patience and are eager to know who would be the child of Cyclops and Jean Grey and what powers he would hold, keep reading on.

New developments in X-Men ‘97

The biggest surprise fans got to see in the trailer and the new episodes of X-Men the animated series, was to see Jean Grey being pregnant, and that Cyclops was about to be a father.

However, the second episode depicting the lives of mutants welcomes another Jean Grey, which surely shocks the members of the mutant team, as well as the audience. It wouldn't seem so shocking when you hear that it was already shown in the comics.

In 1983’s Uncanny X-Men #168, a character named Madelyne Pryor was introduced. She is the infamous clone of Jean Grey. She first appears in the comics following the aftermath of the Dark Phoenix Saga, where Jean Grey is shown to be dead.

Advertisement

Although this new Jean-like Madelyne puts the X-Men and Scott Summers (Cyclops) in question, the clone of the mutant with psychic abilities and the mutant with laser eyes marry each other, and Madelyne becomes pregnant.

Sooner, when Strom beats Cyclops and then takes the position of leader of X-Men, Summers plans to retire from the team and celebrate a normal life with Madelyne Pryor.

However, further in the future, even though Cyclops does start a family, leaving his adventures as a superhero, in 1986’s X-Factor, Marvel resurrected Jean Grey, and that led to reuniting the original five X-Men as a team. This team was again joined by Cyclops, who left his wife and kid.

The abandonment by Scott leaves Madelyne insane; she later finds out that she is nothing but a clone and an experiment of Mister Sinister. It was also revealed that Mister Sinister had earlier discarded Madelyne as a failed experiment, but later the Phoenix gave her back her sentience.

After all, making Cyclops fall in love with Madelyne was Mister Sinister’s plan, which also led to the birth of the child of Summers. This son is named Nathan and has a huge role in the mutant tales as Cable.

In the 1989 crossover called Inferno, Madelyne, who started identifying herself as The Goblin Queen, commits suicide to destroy Jean. However, Jean survives and also absorbs Madelyne's memories.

Jean and Scott are then shown raising the baby Nathan, with Jean having pure motherly feelings for him as she now also holds the DNA and memories of his real mother, Madelyne.

Who is the child of Cyclops and Jean Grey?

We have already seen him in Deadpool 2. The character of Cable was played by the dashing Josh Brolin, who is a time traveler.

Well, he is very similar in the comics too. The happy Summers family, who are now settled after the events of Inferno, faces a new problem. Apocalypse finds out that Nathan will grow up to become a great threat and also have incredible mutant powers.

Eventually, Apocalypse infects Nathan with the techno-organic virus, and his parents are left with no option but to send their son in the far future to the Askani Clan.

The virus with which Nathan was infected neutralizes his psychic abilities. When Cyclops and Jean Grey send their son in the future, they hope for him to be cured, but not of his return. This young kid is then shown to be the time-traveling soldier who is also the enemy of the Apocalypse.

Advertisement

He is the leader of the X-Force and has pulled off great adventures with his team of mutants as well as alone. In 1994’s The Adventures of Cyclops and Phoenix, it was shown that the parents, Scott and Jean, are pulled into the future and get a chance to raise their son.

ALSO READ: X-Men '97: How Did Professor X Die In The Original Animated Series? Find Out