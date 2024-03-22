When Will X-Men '97 Episode 3 Air? Disney Plus Release Schedule Explored

X-Men fans have been treated to an unexpected delight with the premiere of X-Men '97 on Disney Plus. This revival of the beloved animated series has sparked renewed excitement, especially among those who grew up watching the original show. With its promise to continue the story from where X-Men: The Animated Series left off, anticipation has been high for this nostalgic journey into mutant superheroes. As viewers eagerly consume the first two episodes, attention now turns to the release schedule for subsequent installments, particularly the highly anticipated Episode 3.

X-Men '97 episode 3 release date and more

X-Men '97 made its grand debut on March 20, delighting fans with a double-episode premiere. Since then, fans have been eagerly awaiting the release of subsequent episodes to dive deeper into the storyline. With a total of 10 episodes planned for the first season, viewers can expect a steady stream of mutant action in the weeks to come.

As for Episode 3, titled Fire Made Flesh, fans can mark their calendars for March 27, 2024. For those eager to catch Episode 3 as soon as it drops, Disney Plus will be the go-to destination. This pivotal episode promises to further develop the narrative established in the first two episodes, exploring new challenges and dangers faced by the mutants in the wake of Professor X's death.

X-Men '97 continues with the storyline of the original X-Men: The Animated Series

X-Men '97 picks up where its predecessor left off, following the adventures of the X-Men in a world that both fears and hates mutants. With Professor X gone, the team faces unprecedented challenges as they navigate a landscape fraught with danger and uncertainty. The official synopsis for Season 1 sets the stage for the series, reads as follows, "The X-Men, a band of mutants who use their uncanny gifts to protect a world that hates and fears them, are challenged like never before, forced to face a dangerous and unexpected new future."

Creator Beau DeMayo, in his past interview, has hinted at a narrative that explores themes of empathy and understanding towards mutants, reflecting a shift in public perception following Professor X's assassination. “We’re gonna be picking up about several months after Professor X left Earth after being shot by Henry Gyrich and had to return to the Shi'ar homeworld to be with Lilandra. And what ends up happening is that assassination attempt has led to this wave of increased sympathy towards mutants and understanding,” DeMayo stated, as retrieved via Deadline .

With its nostalgic charm and compelling storyline, X-Men '97 has captured the hearts of fans old and new. As the series unfolds, with the upcoming episode 3 scheduled for March 27, 2024, viewers can look forward to an immersive journey into the world of mutant superheroes, complete with familiar faces, thrilling adventures, and unexpected twists.

