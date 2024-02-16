Will Morph Be Non-Binary In Disney Plus Series X-Men 97? Showrunner Reveals

Marvel Studios Animation has caused distress among Marvel fans as it was revealed that in the upcoming Disney+ animated series X-Men 97, the shapeshifting mutant Morph will be shown as non-binary. Fans have been expressing their opinion about the news on the internet, and it is not all positive.

Who is Morph in the X-Men comics?

Marvel’s X-Men comics have always been a hit amongst the fans as they feature really interesting mutant characters with cool and unique powers. Born as Kevin Sydney, the mutant named Morph got his name from his power, which is cellular level shape-shifting.

The character first appeared in the X-Men Adventures #1 comic in 1992. He was first named Changeling and was an evil nemesis of the X-Men who later turned into their ally. However, he died soon after joining the X-Men. The character reappeared as Morph in X-Men: The Animated Series as a member of the X-Men, but was killed in the pilot episode, which was called Night of the Sentinels. But it was shown that he was saved by Mr. Sinister who also planted an evil personality within him.

The change in Morph’s gender identity in X-Men 97

Marvel Studios Animation decided to revive the X-Men: The Animated Series and their upcoming Disney+ series X-Men 97 takes up from where the old one ended. But it was revealed by showrunner Beau DeMayo, that in the new series, Morph’s character will be non-binary. It will be good to point out that despite his abilities, Morph has been shown as a stereotypically male character in both the comics and the older series, even though he can transform into a woman, or take any other form.

“This is a lighter take on the character, who is nonbinary and has an interesting buddy relationship with Wolverine,” DeMayo confirmed in his interview with Empire magazine which centered around the upcoming series. The confirmation has left a lot of fans quite disappointed.

The main problem people have with this change seems to be the fact that it does not match with the way the character was written in the original comics which people love. Morph was always presented as a male and never confirmed gender identity to be non-binary before. But there are a lot of other fans who are saying that it does make sense for a character who can change their appearance into anything to be non-binary.

But whether Morph’s new identity positively or negatively impacts the new animated series still remains to be seen. The trailer of the series looks really cool and fans seemed to love it. X-Men 97 will premiere on 20th March on Disney+.

