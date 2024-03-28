HOPE ON THE STREET Vol.1: BTS' J-Hope unveils teaser film for NEURON with Gaeko and Yoon Mi Rae; watch

J-Hope's electrifying teaser film for NEURON, featuring Gaeko and Yoon Mi Rae is here. From his upcoming special album HOPE ON THE STREET Vol. 1, this track dives into J-Hope's roots and aspirations. J-Hope’s album releases on March 29 with 6 tracks in total.

J-Hope’s NEURON teaser film featuring Gaeko and Yoon Mi Rae

BTS member J-Hope has ignited excitement among fans with the release of a teaser film for his track NEURON, part of his special album HOPE ON THE STREET Vol. 1. The teaser offers a thrilling glimpse into what promises to be a captivating musical journey.

NEURON holds significant meaning for J-Hope, as it pays homage to his roots with the name of his old dance crew from Gwangju. The track not only reflects his origins but also encapsulates his motivation and anticipation for the future. With the participation of esteemed hip-hop veterans Gaeko and Yoon Mi Rae, the collaboration amplifies the anticipation surrounding the release.

HOPE ON THE STREET Vol. 1 unveils a dynamic fusion of music and storytelling, serving as a companion to J-Hope's documentary series. Featuring six tracks, the album highlights J-Hope's brilliance with the solo version of On The Street as the title track. BTS' Jungkook lends his vocals to I Wonder..., adding emotional depth. Exciting collaborations also include Lock/Unlock with Benny Blanco and Nile Rodgers, and I Don't Know featuring LE SSERAFIM’s Huh Yunjin. With high-energy tracks like the dance mix of What If… and the homage to his roots in NEURON with Gaeko and Yoonmirae, the album promises an enthralling musical journey.

Advertisement

BTS’ J-Hope released first of HOPE ON THE STREET docuseries

BTS' J-Hope invites fans into his world of dance with the captivating docuseries, HOPE ON THE STREET. Across six episodes, J-Hope, alongside former instructor Boogaloo Kin, explores his roots as a street dancer, revealing the profound impact dance has had on his artistic journey spanning 12 years. From Osaka to Seoul, Paris to New York, and his hometown Gwangju, J-Hope immerses himself in diverse dance cultures, sharing intimate encounters with local dancers along the way.

Stay updated with the latest Hallyu news on: Instagram , YouTube , Twitter , Facebook , and Snapchat

ALSO READ: HOPE ON THE STREET: From personal life insights to collaborations; 5 reasons to watch BTS' J-Hope's docuseries