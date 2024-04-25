ADOR's Min Hee Jin wanted BTS to enlist in military? Alleged involvement of shaman in HYBE coup sends shockwaves

On the day of Min Hee Jin's press conference, HYBE released a statement claiming that Min Hee Jin sought advice from shamans regarding the management of ADOR. Allegedly, she had a conversation with a shaman in 2021 who advised her to take control of the company within three years.

Additionally, it was reported that she discussed topics such as BTS' military service and her potential success if BTS were not part of the company. HYBE's statement was released just before Min Hee Jin's press conference this afternoon at 3 PM KST, minutes before she made her accusations.

Min Hee Jin discusses ADOR’s management with Shaman

In 2021, Min Hee Jin established ADOR as a joint venture with HYBE and received stock options from HYBE for ADOR. HYBE alleges that during this same timeframe, she sought advice from a shaman named Ji Yeong nim 0814, coinciding with her attempts to assert management rights.

Additionally, it was claimed that Min Hee Jin hired personnel for ADOR based on a recommendation by the shaman. Specifically, the shaman introduced another client named Park to Min Hee Jin, who then personally hired him. While Park submitted an application through the official career portal, HYBE suspects foul play in his hiring by Min Hee Jin.

Discussions about Park's role in the company also occurred with the shaman. Min Hee Jin allegedly discussed her other hires with the shaman as well. Those who received positive feedback from the shaman were often hired by ADOR, and some of them are still employed there. It was also alleged that Min Hee Jin leaked employee information from other departments to the shaman.

On the contrary, HYBE reports that the shaman persuaded Min Hee Jin to follow her advice by claiming that the spirit of a close relative had possessed her. They both criticized various higher-ups at HYBE together. Min Hee Jin expressed frustration about being copied, to which the shaman advised her to learn from the situation, suggesting that even copying can lead to success. Hence, Min Hee Jin claimed that Bang Si Hyuk had reached his current position by copying her.

Furthermore, Min Hee Jin sought the shaman's advice on the company's name, deliberating between ADOR and ALLJOY. The shaman recommended ADOR. Additionally, Min Hee Jin allegedly spoke disparagingly about the trainees she was mentoring, asking the shaman if any of them would cause trouble. The shaman reassured her that none of them would.

Min Hee Jin discusses BTS’ enlistment

It was also reported that Min Hee Jin discussed BTS’ military service and related matters with the shaman. When she sought advice on whether to support their military enlistment, the shaman advised that it would be beneficial for her and ADOR if BTS did not receive exemption from military service.

According to the snippet released in HYBE’s report and as reported by Asia Today, Min Hee Jin allegedly claimed that she would stand to benefit if BTS left. Given BTS' immense success and popularity, their absence would create an opportunity for her to create a group to fill the void in the market.

