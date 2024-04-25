BTS' J-Hope reveals I don't know was titled In the house during HOPE ON THE STREET Vol. 1 recording; Jungkook joins

BTS' J-Hope delighted fans on April 24 by sharing a behind-the-scenes video on BTS' official YouTube channel, providing a sneak peek into the creation of his special OST album, HOPE ON THE STREET Vol.1.

The video also features featured collaborations with Jungkook, LE SSERAFIM's Yunjin, Yoonmirae, and Gaeko, offering fascinating insights into the making of the album, shedding light on the collaborative process, and revealing intriguing details. Notably, J-Hope also disclosed that the track I don't know was initially titled In the house.

On April 24, BTS' J-Hope treated fans to an exclusive behind-the-scenes look at the making of his special OST album, HOPE ON THE STREET Vol.1, through a video shared on BTS' official YouTube channel. In the video, J-Hope revealed intriguing insights into the album's creation process, shedding light on its development.

One interesting revelation was that the track I don't know was initially titled In the house during the album's production phase. J-Hope, who diligently worked on the album before his mandatory military enlistment, expressed his sincere hope for the project to be well-received by fans, especially during his time away in the military, eagerly anticipating a reunion with ARMYs.

Notably, the video also featured J-Hope’s collaborating artists, including fellow BTS member Jungkook on the track I wonder..., LE SSERAFIM's Yunjin on I don't know, and Yoonmirae and Gaeko on the recording of the title track NEURON. These collaborations add diversity to the album, showcasing J-Hope's versatility as an artist and his ability to create captivating music across different genres.

Watch what went behind recording J-Hope’s HOPE ON THE STREET Vol.1 here:

With this behind-the-scenes glimpse, fans gained a deeper appreciation for J-Hope's dedication to his craft and his heartfelt desire to connect with ARMYs through his music, even while fulfilling his military duties.

More details about J-Hope’s HOPE ON THE STREET project

BTS' J-Hope unveiled a captivating project titled HOPE ON THE STREET, which comprised a compelling docuseries and a special album, igniting passion and showcasing his profound connection to dance. The docuseries premiered on March 28, inviting fans into his world as he embarked on a global journey to rediscover his dance roots and connect with fellow dancers and choreographers across cities like Paris, New York, Gwangju, Seoul, and Osaka.

Intimately tied to the docuseries was J-Hope's special album, HOPE ON THE STREET Vol.1, released on March 29. Each episode of the docuseries correlated with tracks from the album, creating a cohesive narrative that intertwined visuals and music seamlessly.

Featuring six tracks, the album promised a diverse musical experience, with collaborations ranging from Hollywood producer Benny Blanco and Nile Rodgers to BTS' Jungkook and LE SSERAFIM’s Yunjin. Tracks like On The Street and I Wonder... delved into J-Hope's personal journey, while energetic mixes and powerful collaborations paid homage to his roots and showcased his individual brilliance. HOPE ON THE STREET captivated audiences worldwide with its dynamic blend of music, dance, and storytelling.

