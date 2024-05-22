The 8 Show is a new South Korean series, webtoon Money Game and Pie Game, by Bae Jin Soo; the story follows eight individuals invited to participate in a game show. Written and directed by Han Jae Rim, the series stars Ryu Jun Yeol and Chun Woo Hee in the lead roles alongside Lee Yeol Eum, Park Hae Joon, Lee Joo Young, Moon Jung Hee, and Bae Sung Woo. The premise of the competition is that with each minute the contestants stay inside the studio, an amount will be added to the prize pool.

However, the twist in the game is that every time they spend the cash on essentials such as food, water, and electricity, an amount is deducted from the total winning prize. Moreover, the price of everything inside is 100 times more than the normal cost.

The show follows a premise similar to that of another South Korean thriller, Squid Game, starring Lee Jung Jae, Park Hae Soo, Wi Ha Joon, HoYeon Jung, and more, which was a viral sensation during its release. Although there might be a few similarities, in essence, the stories are completely different from each other. Without further ado, let’s dive right into it. Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now Advertisement

The 8 Show and Squid Game: Similarities

The contestants in The 8 Show come from different backgrounds and were suffering gravely due to financial reasons. Most were in debt or could not earn enough money to lead a satisfactory life. When presented with the opportunity to go on a game show and earn money, they grabbed it instantly. In Squid Game, the contestants are impoverished and wish to change their fortune by participating.

Advertisement

On the other hand, another critical similarity between both shows is that the contestants were not given names. In The 8 Show, the identity of the participants was the floor they stayed in, and in Squid Game, each contestant was given a random number. The intention behind the action was not to provide them with any recognition.

Moreover, another similarity between both shows is that affluent people of the society secretly organized it for their entertainment. No mercy was shown to any contestants, and they were treated like mere objects for their fun.

The 8 Show and Squid Game: Differences

In the Squid Game, the contestants were given to play multiple children’s games where the loser usually faced death. The show was curated in such a way that the participants had to play the game to win a hefty amount of money. In reality, they had no choice but to follow the instructions of the crew. The stakes went higher with each game, and they had no other option but to win or face a gruesome death. The contestants were just given an illusion of choice, but ultimately, the storyline went according to the wishes of the organizers.

However, in The 8 Show, the contestants did not have to do anything other than follow the house rules. The only task was to keep the clock ticking so that the time increases and they get more money with each passing minute. However, the main focus was not on how much money was accumulated but rather how a society is built when different people come together.

The contestants made a conscious choice of doing tasks to entertain the organizers. However, the tasks started to escalate. A system was built where the elite enjoyed the wealth and the workers were exploited, ultimately leading to a revolution. Every action taken inside the studio was a result of the contestants’ own greed and inhibitions.

ALSO READ: Korean American actors: Ma Dong Seok, Yunjin Kim, Steven Yeun and more