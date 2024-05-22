Discover some of the top Korean American actors in the industry who are making significant impact not just in the South Korean entertainment industry but also internationally. With their diverse backgrounds, the actors have the ability to put on compelling performances with unique storylines. Furthermore, through their work, they represent their different cultures on a global platform and bring people from different spheres of the world together.

Without further ado, let’s check out famous Korean American actors in the industry.

9 Best Korean American actors you might have missed out on

1. Daniel Henney

Daniel Henney was born to his mother, an American adoptee from Busan, South Korea, and an American father of British descent. He moved to South Korea from Carson City, Michigan, and started looking for acting jobs. Daniel started his career as a model for a South Korean brand until he was spotted by a talent manager and cast in the Korean drama My Lovely Sam Soon, aka My Name is Kim Sam Soon.

He garnered much attention from his first role and went on to star in various projects such as The Fugitive: Plan B, Dear My Friends, My Father, Papa, Seducing Mr. Perfect, and more. The actor also appeared in prominent international movies and shows like X-Men Origins: Wolverine, Big Hero 6, Missing, and more.

2. Ma Dong Seok

Ma Dong Seok better known as Dong Lee, is an American-born actor based in South Korea who grew into prominence for the role in Train to Busan. Subsequently, he appeared in various popular films such as Derailed, The Bros, The Outlaws, Unstoppable, Champion, The Gangster, the Cop, the Devil, The Bad Guys: Reign of Chaos, The Roundup, and more.

Furthermore, he also made a name for himself on the international platform for his performance in the Marvel superhero film, Eternals alongside Angelia Jolie, Kit Harington, Salma Hayek, and more.



3. Yunjin Kim

Although born in South Korea Yunjin Kim moved to America with her family after a few years. The actor completed her education in the country and also trained in dancing and acting. Following her graduation she devoted herself to acting and moved to South Korea after a few years.

She gained immense popularity after her appearance in Shiri which became a blockbuster hit in the country and also became one of the highest-grossing movies in 1999.

4. Dennis Oh

Dennis Oh started his career as a model at the age of 16 and delved into acting after a few years. He appeared in the South Korean miniseries Sweet Spy in 2005 and went on to take up a role in Witch Yoo Hee in 2007.

Furthermore, he also appeared in various commercials in South Korea, China and Thailand. The actor also appeared in various American shows such as NCIS: New Orleans, Big Shot, The Good Doctor and more.

5. Steven Yeun

The popular American actor was born in South Korea but moved to the U.S.A. a few years later. The actor initially gained popularity for his appearance in the series The Walking Dead. Following that appeared in Bong Joon Ho’s Okja in 2015. He gained immense praise for his performance in Burning, the South Korean thriller released in 2018.

The actor also went on to star in the critically acclaimed movie Minari in 2020. Most recently the actor starred in the series BEEF alongside Ali Wong which garnered critical acclaim across the globe.

6. John Cho

John Cho although born in South Korea, moved to the United States after a few years and permanently settled there. The actor has not starred in many Korean movies or shows except West 32nd in 2007. However, he has made gained immense popularity for his work in American television series and movies such as Harold & Kumar films, Better Luck Tomorrow, Columbus, Searching, a live-action version of Cowboy Beebop and more.

7. Sung Kang

Born in Clarkston, Georgia, Sung Kang was born to immigrant South Korean parents. The actor has not starred in any South Korean projects yet but his representation of the country and culture at the global level is commendable. He is most known for his constant appearance in the Fast and Furious movie franchise and Han Lue.

8. Randall Park

Born to South Korean immigrant parents, Randall Park is an American comedian and actor. The actor is best known for his role in the sitcom Fresh Off the Boat. Moreover, he also went on to appear in Always Be My Maybe in 2019 alongside Ali Wong where he also contributed as the writer.

9. Arden Cho

Arden Cho is an American actress and model born to Korean-American parents. The actor went on to win the Miss Korea title in 2004. However, she has not starred in any South Korean projects in her entire career. She is most known for her role in Teen Wolf as Kira Yukimura.

The above-mentioned Korean American actors have earned recognition for their performances both domestically and in Hollywood. Moreover, the actors have also upheld South Korean representation on a global level which should be much appreciated.

