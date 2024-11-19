'I can see BTS': Jin goes on hilarious adventures with Lee Yi Kyung, Oh Sang Wook, more in upcoming variety show Handsome Guys; Watch teaser

Are you ready fans? BTS’ Jin is back with a new variety show appearance. Since his military discharge, the K-pop idol has been showing exceptional interest in entertainment programs. A few weeks ago, it was confirmed that he would be joining Lee Yi Kyung, Cha Tae Hyun, Oh Sang Wook, and more in Handsome Guys. An exciting teaser for the upcoming show has finally been unveiled.

On November 19, tvN released the teaser for the variety show, providing a glimpse at the cast members’ adventurous journey and teamwork. BTS’ Jin will be appearing as the first guest and he will join the team of regular members Lee Yi Kyung and Oh Sang Wook. The other team is formed with Cha Tae Hyun, Shin Seung Ho, and Kim Dong Hyun.

The teaser showed these two teams traveling across many places in South Korea while completing quiz missions to earn exciting prizes. The clip also previewed the humor viewers will get as a bonus with Lee Yi Kyung hilariously driving toward Busan, Jin’s reactions, and more, promising a whirlwind of exciting surprises and laughter.

Moreover, the mix of the members is very diverse- from actors to UFC fighters. All eyes are on how Jin’s synergy will be with this dynamic cast ensemble. The teaser also captured the K-pop idol’s humorous side. He was seen looking at something through binoculars with his teammates and commented, “I can see BTS”, hinting at how fun the episode is going to be with him.

The first episode of Handsome Guys is now set to premiere on December 1 at 7:45 PM KST on tvN.

Watch the teaser for the show here:

Apart from his variety show appearances, Jin has also resumed his music activities. On November 15, he made his highly anticipated solo comeback with his first album, Happy. A pre-release titled I’ll Be There dropped on October 25, setting the backdrop. Apart from this, his first solo album also has five more songs, including the title track Running Wild, Heart on the Window featuring Red Velvet’s Wendy, I Will Come to You, Falling, and Another Level.

