BTS’ J-Hope to join senior labelmate Lee Hyun’s radio show debut as his first guest; Report

BTS members are not only supportive of each other but also their juniors and seniors. We all know their love for TOMORROW X TOGETHER, a boy band that was also launched by BIGHIT MUSIC. Now, J-Hope is set to show his support for his senior labelmate as well. Lee Hyun, known for his vocal prowess, is set to make his debut as a radio show host and the BTS member will be there to celebrate the special moment.

According to reports on November 19, J-Hope will be the special guest on Your Close Friend Lee Hyun’s first episode, which is set to broadcast on November 25. Previously, GOT7’s Youngjae was the host for this MBC FM4U show, which airs every Monday and Thursday at midnight. He will be finishing his last broadcast on November 22 and then passing the baton to Lee Hyun. He plans to have in-depth discussions about the K-pop world on his broadcast.

On this day, MBC confirmed that the special guest for his first episode is none other than J-Hope. Both the stars are housed by BIGHIT MUSIC, a HYBE subsidiary.

Notably, Lee Hyun is the first singer who joined the agency back in 2007 and has been with them through the ups and downs of his prolific career. Meanwhile, BTS debuted in 2013 so the singer is a direct senior to the boy band.

On many occasions, the septet showed their support for Lee Hyun, while he also participated in their dance challenges and other content, showcasing their extraordinary friendship. Fans are now eagerly looking forward to J-Hope’s appearance on Your Close Friend Lee Hyun. In particular, all eyes are on their synergy, which is expected to make headlines.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, on October 17, J-Hope returned home after completing his 18-month-long mandatory military service as an active-duty soldier. Shortly after, he resumed his solo activities by becoming the first pitch thrower at the Korean Series Baseball Game match in Gwangju. Fans are now eagerly waiting to see him return as a rapper. His last album, HOPE ON THE STEERT Vol. 1, which was released back in March, did exceptionally well.

ALSO READ: Moon Ga Young CONFIRMS lead role alongside Lee Jong Suk in upcoming legal drama Seocho-dong