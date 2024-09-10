RUN JIN Ep 5 Highlights: TXT's Yeonjun makes surprising confession, Lee Yi Kyung cameo teased over tennis match

In the latest episode of RUN JIN, released on September 10, the show takes a hilarious turn as it morphs into “FLY JIN” with guests TOMORROW X TOGETHER’s Yeonjun, YouTuber Kwak Joon Bin, and ex-UFC fighter Kim Dong Hyun continue the game of Devil’s Invitation with BTS’ Jin. The episode is packed with laugh-out-loud moments and surprising confessions, including Jin’s astonishing admission that he has never been asked out.

The episode opens with a comical scene of the cast drenched in rain, a leftover effect from last week’s waterfall incident. Despite their soggy appearance, the atmosphere remains light-hearted as they dive into the game, which involves discussing various scenarios while trying to avoid forbidden words and actions. The stakes are high as failing to adhere to the rules results in being flung into the pool; an amusing theme of the episode.

Watch the complete latest episode of RUN JIN here;

Here are the top 3 highlights from today’s episode of RUN JIN;

BTS’ Jin and TXT’s Yeonjun make surprising revelations

As the game progresses, the topic shifts to romantic confessions. The cast discusses whether it is preferable to receive a love confession in a group chat or to be serenaded with a mask dance in the middle of Hongdae. The conversation quickly becomes lively as the guests weigh the pros and cons of each scenario. Jin’s reaction, however, steals the spotlight. When the topic turns to being asked out, Jin drops a bombshell: he reveals he has never been asked out in his life. This confession prompts disbelief and a mixture of shock and sympathy from the others. “Seriously, I don’t know anyone who has ever asked me out,” Jin states, much to the surprise of his fellow guests.

Advertisement

TOMORROW X TOGETHER’s Yeonjun, in contrast, shares that he was occasionally asked out during his school days, creating an intriguing contrast to Jin’s experience. The conversation quickly turns into a playful debate about the nature of romantic gestures and their impact. Jin’s revelation about his lack of romantic experiences becomes a running joke throughout the episode, adding to the overall hilarity.

RUN JIN hilariously transitions to FLY JIN

As the episode progresses, the game intensifies. The staff and guests are engaged in a series of competitive rounds that see Jin and the guests being playfully flung into the pool behind, hence leading to the transformation from RUN JIN to FLY JIN. The game’s escalating excitement and physical antics bring out the fun side of everyone involved, making for a memorable viewing experience.

Jin teases reunion with actor Lee Yi Kyung over a lawn tennis match in upcoming episode

Advertisement

Towards the end of the episode, Jin teases a reunion with actor Lee Yi Kyung, a renowned K-drama actor known for his roles in popular shows like Welcome to Waikiki, and more; promising a lawn tennis game that will surely add another layer of entertainment to the show. The teaser shows Jin’s enthusiasm for tennis, humorously lamenting the missed opportunities due to rain. Lee Yi Kyung’s surprise appearance as a guest adds to the anticipation, hinting at a friendly yet competitive match between the two. Their playful banter and Jin’s characteristic charm promise to make the next episode just as engaging and entertaining.

Jin’s lightheartedness and amusing interactions with his guests highlight the show’s appeal, offering fans a mix of laughter and surprise. The episode is a delightful reminder of the charm of RUN JIN and its ability to bring out the best in its guests through fun and engaging challenges. As fans eagerly await the next episode featuring the tennis showdown with Lee Yi Kyung, RUN JIN continues to deliver memorable moments and show the lovable personality of BTS' Jin.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: RUN JIN Ep 4 Highlights: TXT's Yeonjun confirms solo project, Kwak Tube credits BTS for South Korea's fame and more