'I decided to...': Squid Game 2 director Hwang Dong Hyuk addresses T.O.P's casting controversy; claims he showed committment

Squid Game Season 2 is all set to make its grand premiere, and fans are especially excited following the massive success of the first season. The show's director, Hwang Dong Hyuk, has addressed the controversy surrounding the casting of former BIGBANG member T.OP. He revealed that fans initially reacted strongly when the K-pop idol was announced to be part of the series.

Hwang Dong Hyuk addressed the controversy over casting T.O.P, saying he didn’t anticipate such public concern, noting that the K-pop idol’s past incident involving marijuana use occurred long ago and he’d already completed his sentence. The director added that he felt it might be an appropriate time for the artist to return to work. He expressed his support, praising T.O.P’s commitment and talent, which he demonstrated through auditions, practice videos, and script readings.

T.O.P’s casting announcement stirred backlash, as some fans expressed unease over his past legal issues and previous statements about stepping away from the entertainment industry. In 2017, the artist received a 10-month prison sentence, suspended for two years, due to marijuana use, which also led to his discharge from military service and a lower profile on social media.

The director added that T.O.P’s role in Squid Game Season 2 requires courage, and Hwang felt he was the best fit. Addressing rumors of casting based on personal connections, he also clarified that he strictly casts actors based on their suitability for the role, not friendship, especially with a high-stakes project like Squid Game.

Squid Game season 2 is set to premiere on December 26, 2024, and the story will pick up where it left off in the previous season. Seong Gi Hun abandons his plans to move to the U.S. to reunite with his daughter and instead decides to expose the organization responsible for conducting the games.

Lee Jung Jae will once again step into the shoes of Seong Gi Hun; Lee Byung Hun is set to make a return as the enigmatic Front Man, and Wi Ha Jun will reprise his role as Hwang Jun Ho. Additionally, Gong Yoo will return as the recruiter, bringing his charismatic presence to the forefront as the story unfolds.

The new cast list of the show includes Im Siwan, Kang Ha Neul, Park Gyu Yong, Park Sung Hoon, Jo Yuri, Yang Dong Geun, Lee David, Lee Jin Wook, and more.