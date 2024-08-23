'I support Lee Min Ho': Omniscient Reader's Viewpoint producer cheers for Pachinko season 2 with Kim Min Ha

Lee Min Ho is all set to star in an upcoming movie titled Omniscient Reader's Viewpoint. The producer of the film has given a special shoutout to the actor as his new show, Pachinko 2, will be released today. It follows the story of a generational Korean family's struggles amidst migration and cultural upheaval.

On August 23, 2024, the producer of Omniscient Reader's Viewpoint, Won Dong Yun, took to his social media account and posted a picture of Lee Min Ho sitting alongside Kim Min Ha for Pachinko 2’s promotions. In the caption, the producer says that he supports Lee Min Ho and Pachinko 2, showcasing his earnest anticipation and excitement for the show. Furthermore, he also mentions Omniscient Reader's Viewpoint, which will be released in the summer of 2025.

Apart from Lee Min Ho, the star-studded cast list of the upcoming movie includes Jisoo, Nana, Ahn Hyo Seop, Chae Soo Bin, Shin Seung Ho, Jung Sung Il, Park Ho San, Choi Young Joon, and more. Directed by Kim Byung Woo, the story of the movie depicts the journey of Kim Dok Ja, portrayed by Ahn Hyo Seop.

His reality transforms into the narrative of his favorite web novel, Three Ways to Survive the Apocalypse, where Yoo Joong Hyuk is the lead character. Lee Min Ho embodies the character of Yoo Joong Hyuk, a figure who persistently finds himself granted opportunities to rewrite his life and death.



Advertisement

Created and written by the showrunner, Soo Hugh, the plot of Pachinko season 2 will continue to adapt the remaining story of the novel, which delves deep into the complexities of the characters. Led by Lee Min Ho and Kim Min Ja, the supporting cast include Youn Yuh Jung, Jin Ha, Han Jun Woo, Jung Eun Chae, Kaho Minami, Noh Sang Hyun, Anna Sawai, and Jimmy Simpson.

Pachinko Season 2 will premiere on August 23, 2024, with every new episode airing each week on the Apple TV+ streaming platform.

ALSO READ: Love Next Door stills: Jung Hae In gets caught off guard by Jung So Min’s unexpected support during swimming contest; SEE PICS