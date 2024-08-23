'I won't do it': Pachinko's Youn Yuh Jung reveals WHY she won't return for season 3 of Lee Min Ho, Kim Min Ha starrer

Youn Yuh Jung is a veteran South Korean actress known for her roles in hits like Dear My Friends, Dog Days and more. She has been in the industry since 1969 and even won the Best Supporting Role for Mirai at the 93rd Academy Awards.

During an interview, Young Yuh Jung revealed that co-actor Jin Ha is very talented as he can handle English and Korean along with Japanese. Jin Ha does not speak Japanese and hence Youn Yuh Jung commended him for his effort and talent. She added that while he can memorize the Japanese dialogues, she has a hard time with them. She jokingly said that if Pachinko 3 has Japanese dialogues, she'd like to sit out.

Pachinko Season 2 will be released on August 23 and be streamed on Apple TV+. There will be a total of eight episodes, and each one will be out every Friday. Pachinko is created and written by Soo Hugh, who is also the executive producer of the show.

The prequel was released in March 2022. The drama based on the novel by Min Jin Lee tells the story of a Korean immigrant family across four generations and how they survive. Kim Min Ha, Youn Yuh Jung, Lee Min Ho, Jin Ha, Jung Eun Chae, Anna Sawai, and more took the main roles in the first season and will be appearing in the second season as well. It strives to tell the story of a woman through the ages and her family.

The story is filled with cultural and political subtext as it is based during the times of colonial Korea. Korea was under Japanese power, which plays a lot in how the characters' lives turn out and why they are the way they are.

