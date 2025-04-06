Manoj Kumar Prayer Meet: Aamir Khan, Farhan Akhtar, Jaya Bachchan and more Bollywood celebs unite to pay tribute to legendary actor

Trigger Warning: This article contains mention of an individual's death.

The entire Bollywood is grieving the unfortunate demise of late legendary actor Manoj Kumar. He passed away on Friday, April 4, 2025, at the age of 87. In his remembrance, a prayer meet was organized that witnessed the presence of several Bollywood celebrities including Farhan Akhtar, Aamir Khan, Jaya Bachchan and more.

Today, on April 6, late Manoj Kumar’s family hosted a prayer meet in the remembrance of legendary star. The paparazzi stationed outside the venue captured the arrivals in their lens from afar.

Aamir Khan graciously met the family members of Kumar who were standing outside before entering the venue. Farhan Akhtar accompanied by his mother, Honey Irani also arrived to attend the prayer meet of the legendary actor. In addition to this, legendary actress Jaya Bachchan had a quick chat with Anu Malik before she entered the venue.

Take a look

Veteran actor Hema Malini’s daughter Esha Deol was captured getting down from the car. She greeted an aged man with folded hands standing outside the venue and interacted with him before heading inside. She also greeted producer Ashoke Pandit who was standing outside the hall and directed her towards the way inside.

Prem Chopra who shared a great bond with Kumar and worked in memorable movies like Shaheed also became a part of his late friend’s prayer meet. He obliged the stationed paps by raising his hand a little while he made his way inside the venue.

Take a look

Furthermore, veteran filmmaker Rakesh Roshan accompanied by his wife, Pinkie Roshan also arrived to pay his condolences to the bereaved family. After getting down from their car, the Karan Arjun director shook hands with veteran music compose Lalit Pandit.

Take a look

In addition to this, veteran filmmaker Ramesh Sippy, Sonu Nigam, Shekhar Suman, Vindu Dara Singh, Udit Narayan, Johnny Lever, David Dhawan with wife Laali Dhawan, Mukesh Rishi, Neil Nitin Mukesh with wife among others also arrived at the prayer meet.

Take a quick look at the videos

Manoj Kumar passed away on the morning of April 4, 2025, after days of hospitalization at Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital. His last rites were done on Saturday, April 5 that were attended by Amitabh Bachchan, Abhishek Bachchan, Salim Khan, Prem Chopra among others.

