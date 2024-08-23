Pachinko 2 Ep 1 Recap and Review: Kim Min Ha's struggle as single mother amid war is gruesome; Lee Min Ho returns

Pachinko Season 2 starring Kim Min Ha, Lee Min Ho, Jin Ha, Youn Yuh Jung and more premiered this August. It strives to tell the story of a woman through the ages and her family. Season 2 explores deeper into the life of Sun Ja's family in 1945 Japan which is well in the middle of World War II. On the other hand, it also showcases Baek Solomon's struggle for success and to fit in.

Pachinko Season 2 Recap and Review

Name : Pachinko Season 2

Premiere Date: 23 August, 2024

Cast: Lee Min Ho, Kim Min Ha, Jin Ha, Youn Yuh Jung, Kim Kang Hoon

Director: Kogonada, Justin Chon

Creator: Soo Hugh

Writer: Based on the novel Pachinko by Min Jin Lee

No. of episodes: 8

Genre: Drama

Language: Korean, Japanese, English

Where to watch: Apple TV+

Plot

The drama based on the novel by Min Jin Lee tells the story of a Korean immigrant family across four generations and how they survive.

After coming to Japan, the Sun Ja finds peace with her new family members though she misses her past in Busan. The humble family work hard together to make a living. But everything changes as the war lashes and changes are rampant. Ko Han Su warns Sun Ja about the forthcoming changes.

On the other hand, in 1989, in Tokyo, Sun Ja's grandson Baek Solomon struggles to make a name for himself in a world plagued by the effects of war politics and discrimination. Being a Korean raised in Japan, he finds it hard to find a place for himself.

Episode 1 recap

Pachinko Season 2 episode 1 opens with the much-awaited Lee Min Ho as Ko Han Su who returns to Osaka in 1945. The story cuts to Sun Ja's two sons, Noa and Mozasu, who run done the streets of Japan back from school to their mother who is busy selling kimchi and earning a living. Her children have grown older now and have very different personalities.

While Noa is a quiet child who is brilliant and smart, Mozasu speaks up for himself and refuses to be pushed down. Knowing Noa's tragic end from the first season, this episode gives a glimpse into how and why things might have turned for him.

Ko Han Su returns to his elite life in Japan. As he shares an expensive meal with all the important people from Osaka, including his father-in-law, he overhears that the war is going to change for the worse. He hears two Japanese men discussing that the Americans plan to bomb the Japanese cities.

Sun Ja reunites with her friend from Busan and together they decide to start selling rice wine illegally to earn a living in the difficult times. But soon Sun Ja is caught by the police. However, to her surprise, the Japanese police let her go easy without any punishment. But instead, she is taken to an unknown rich residency. Here she realizes that Ko Han Su was the reason for her release.

The two meet each other for the first time in 14 years and Kon Han Su tells her that he has been keeping track of her and his son Noa all this while. He warns her about the upcoming dancers of the war and asks her to move to the countryside. Sun Ja refuses to go anywhere without her husband.

The story set in 1989 shows Baek Solomon's struggle to earn success while his father Mozasu keeps getting bank loans.

Positives

The heart of the story lies in the emotional beats. The series very seamlessly discusses many relevant political and cultural topics without ever becoming on-your-face or loud. The silences, small gestures, the world building and expressions speak more. Its subtlety is the reason for its grace.

Kim Min Ha, Lee Min Ho, Jin Ha and Youn Yuh Jung are seasoned actors who once again prove their abilities. But what is pleasantly surprising are Kim Kang Hoon and Kwon Eun Song as young Noa and Mozasu. Though the actors are very young, they brilliantly display the complex emotions of their characters. Additionally, the story too explores the origin story of these two brothers with great nuance.

The costumes, sets, props and everything about the drama feel high production. This makes the drama engaging and transports the viewers to a different world.

Negatives

While only Pachinko Season 2 Episode 1 is out yet, and there is not much to complain about. The story is well-paced and entertaining. But fans of thrills and cliffhangers might miss those elements. The series includes English, Japanese and Korean, some people may have a hard time following the dialogues.

Final review

Pachinko Season 2 is definitely worth a watch and one may even call it a classic. It has all the elements of an excellent series like brilliant performances, gripping storytelling, amazing sets and a lot more.

Without saying much, the story conveys everything it wants to tell from wartime struggle, class divide, discrimination and many such topics which still remain relevant in the contemporary times.

The struggles and the feelings of the characters are relatable and one can find their own family and themselves as a part of the story. Episode 1 builds up the premise for the forthcoming season, raising anticipation for episode 2.

