iKON's Bobby turns military event into private show with loud support from soldiers; Watch

iKON’s Bobby enlisted for mandatory military service on June 4, 2024. He is now serving as a full-time reserved soldier. Recently, the K-pop idol returned to the stage at a military event. He completely captivated his fellow soldiers with his outstanding rap skills, earning loud cheers.

On September 3, iKON’s Bobby performed at a military event, which successfully turned into a private concert, thanks to the K-pop idol’s crazy stage presence. His fellow soldiers instantly erupted into cheers as soon as he entered the stage. Donning his military uniform, Bobby channeled his rapper mode.

He set the stage on fire with an electrifying performance of his hit tracks YGGR, HOLUP!. His fellow soldiers couldn’t help but cheer loudly. It was like a private concert and the iKON member didn’t hold back his energy. After he finished performing, the crowd began chanting his name, showing the loud support that Bobby deserves.

Watch Bobby performing in the military here.

Back on June 4, 2024, Bobby became the third member of iKON to begin his mandatory military service. Initially, he was scheduled to enlist on May 21 but it was changed later after he was classified to serve as a full-time reserved soldier. He was approved for the same as he is a caregiver to his child. After getting married in 2021, he now has a son. He is now set to be discharged on December 3, 2025.

In 2015, Kim Ji Won, better known by his stage name Bobby, kicked off his entertainment career as a member of iKON. He is assigned the boy band’s main rapper, sub-vocalist, and the face of the group. He is also a member of the sub-unit MOBB, which he formed in 2016 along with bandmate Mino.

On September 7, 2016, he made his solo debut with the digital single HOLUP!, which became a massive hit, solidifying his position as a talented rapper. Some of his best solo tracks include U MAD, YGGR, I LOVE YOU, LOVE AND FALL, and more. Bobby is also known for winning Mnet’s survival program Show Me The Money 3.

