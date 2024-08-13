iKON's Song Yunhyeong enlists for military service privately, poses with JU-NE and Kim Jaejoong in farewell PIC

In a bittersweet moment for fans, iKON’s Song Yunhyeong has begun his mandatory military service on August 13, 2024. Known for his charismatic presence and versatile talent, Yunhyeong is the fourth member of iKON to enlist, following Jay, Bobby, and Chanwoo.

Previously, Song Yunhyeong’s agency, 143 Entertainment, confirmed his enlistment while requesting fans' support and understanding. Due to safety concerns, the agency had announced that Yunhyeong's enlistment would be a private affair, devoid of any public ceremonies. This precaution aimed to avoid crowding and ensure the safety of both the artist and his fans.

On August 12, Yunhyeong shared a heartfelt message with fans on Instagram. Sporting a new buzz cut, a nod to his upcoming military duties, he wrote, "iKONICS, I’ll be back safely!! Thank you always. Please take care and wait for me with a joyful and excited heart!!" His post was met with an outpouring of support from fans and fellow celebrities alike.

Take a look at Song Yunhyeong’s farewell post here;

Among those who shared their well-wishes was Kim Jaejoong, who posted a touching farewell clip of Yunhyeong’s haircut moment. Jaejoong’s message was simple yet profound: "Don’t get hurt and return safely. Have a really good mindset. I'll wait!" The camaraderie and heartfelt support from Jaejoong highlighted his close-knit friendship with iKON members.

Earlier this year, Yunhyeong made a mark as a solo artist with his debut album It’s Call!, which showcased his ability to blend various musical genres. The album's title track, a trot genre song, was particularly well-received, adding a new dimension to his artistic repertoire.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, iKON, which debuted in 2015 with their album WELCOME BACK, has had a remarkable journey since then. Known for their hit songs like LOVE SCENARIO and GOODBYE ROAD, the group initially started with seven members, including B.I, Jay, Song Yunhyeong, Bobby, DK, JU-NE, and Chan. After B.I’s departure in 2019, the remaining members continued to captivate audiences with their performances and engaging music.

As Yunhyeong embarks on this new chapter, fans and fellow artists eagerly await his return, anticipating his continued contributions to the world of music. Until then, the support and encouragement from his fans and well-wishers will undoubtedly be a source of strength as he serves his country.

ALSO READ: iKON's JU-NE embraces solitude in new rocking Feel Lost music video for solo debut with BRUISE; Watch