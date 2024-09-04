HyunA to file lawsuit against defamatory comments about marriage to Yong Junhyung and recent wedding photos

HyunA announced her marriage to boyfriend Yong Junghyung back in July. Since then, the couple has created quite a buzz online. In particular, the former 4Minute member has been the subject of many rumors, including pre-marital pregnancy. Her agency has now announced strong legal action against such defamatory comments that endanger her image as a K-pop soloist.

On September 4, HyunA’s agency AT AREA took to their social media handles and published a notice. They said that the company has been preparing to file a lawsuit due to the continuous personal attacks, dissemination of false information, and malicious distortions targeting our artist HyunA. Although in the past they chose to exercise leniency at the singer’s request, this situation is different according to their statement.

“After the announcement of her marriage, we have confirmed that the level of defamation has become unbearable. In particular, after the release of her wedding photos, the creation and spread of completely false rumors have become so severe that we have decided to take strong legal action”, AT AREA stated

They further said that their top priority is to protect their artist’s basic human rights, and for that, they will proceed with firm actions against malicious rumors without any leniency, warnings, or settlement.

Read HyunA’s agency AT AREA’s full statement here:

Back in January, HyunA shocked everyone with an Instagram post, officially announcing her relationship with Yong Junhyung. The news took over the internet world by storm and many of the soloist’s fans were disappointed. In particular, many speculations started to emerge after she confirmed her marriage to her boyfriend.

Yong Junhyung has been a controversial figure since his involvement with the Buring Sun Scandal perpetrators came to light years ago. Hence, HyunA was subjected to much criticism about her decision. There were also rumors about her premarital pregnancy, which AT AREA dismissed later.

On September 2, after the couple unveiled their wedding pictorial, the criticism grew further, churning the rumor mill. Despite the people’s reaction, HyunA and Yong Junhyung are now set to tie the knot on October 11 in a close-knit wedding ceremony.

