‘I’ll always be a fan’: BLACKPINK’s Rosé thanks Bruno Mars in rosie’s album credits for shaping her solo path

BLACKPINK’s Rosé recently made her much-anticipated debut with the full studio album Rosie on December 6, 2024. Soon after its release, the artist received an outpouring of support from fans and fellow idols. However, in the album credits, she has thanked Bruno Mars for guiding her through her new solo venture.

Following Rosé’s solo album release, rosie, fans have been sharing various content online. One of the endearing things that fans have discovered in the album credits is her thanking Bruno Mars for his support throughout her solo journey. She thanked him for guiding her through this pivotal chapter, describing his influence as profoundly meaningful. Rosé shared her admiration for Bruno Mars, emphasizing her desire to continue learning from him and pledging her unwavering friendship and support. She concluded by reaffirming her respect and dedication, stating she would always remain a fan.

Moreover, she also thanked Teddy Park, THE BLACK LABEL’s founder and producer. She expressed deep appreciation and referred to him as her mentor, producer, and friend. She described herself as fortunate to have him in her life, highlighting his unwavering support and invaluable advice. She also credited Teddy for being a constant source of guidance and shared that his backing was instrumental in the completion of her album. Her heartfelt acknowledgement underscored the pivotal role he played in her artistic journey.

Rosé released her full solo studio album titled rosie on December 6, 2024, along with the music video for the title track toxic till the end featuring Evan Mock. The artist held a special listening party for 80 of her lucky fans ahead of the album’s premiere. With a total of 12 songs, the tracklist of the record includes number one girl, drinks or coffee, two years, 3am, game boy, APT, stay a little longer, too bad for us, call it the end, not the same, toxic till the end, and dance all night.

Rosé announced in 2024 that she has joined THE BLACK LABEL, a company founded by producer Teddy Park who also produced awesome of BLACKPINK’s major hits. Additionally, she is signed with Atlantic Records, which is home to global pop sensations like Ed Sheeran and Charli XCX.